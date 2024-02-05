Fashion
Grammys 2024: the best dressed stars on the red carpet
The 2024 Grammy Awards are finally here, as some of music's biggest artists hit the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.
This year, the Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Taylor Swift, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey are among the many nominees in categories such as Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Find the full list of Grammy nominees here.
The Anti-Hero singer and the SOS musician are set to break records tonight. SZA, who enters the night with nine nominations, could become the female artist with the most wins in a single night if she manages to score at least seven.
Meanwhile, Swift has already broken the record for the most nominated artist in the Song of the Year category. If she wins Album of the Year, the 12-time Grammy winner will become the first and only person to win that category four times.
Several artists are expected to perform live at the ceremony, including legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, who will sing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.
Even though the 2024 Grammy Awards have the potential to be historic, it's the jaw-dropping fashion that also tends to make history – like Harry Styles' rainbow jumpsuit and Lizzo's orange flowers at last year's awards ceremony.
Here are the best dressed looks from the 2024 Grammys.
Knight Keltie
AND! News Keltie Knight arrived at the 2024 Grammys wearing a floor-length yellow dress. The red carpet correspondent went viral during the 2024 Golden Globes when she realized the ring she was wearing on her finger was missing a diamond.
Boygeny
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker aka Boygenius walked the red carpet Boygenius style: wearing matching Thom Browne suits. The band, nominated in seven categories including Album of the Year, arrived in matching white suits with signature black ties. They accessorized the look with a pink flower and a red button pinned to the lapel.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox attended the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing a red latex midi dress with a criss-cross neckline and a sweetheart skirt from Commes des Garons.
Brandi Carlile
The folk rock singer hit the red carpet in a bright orange suit, with a pink silk blouse and matching bow underneath.
Dawn Richard
Singer Dawn Richard presented one of the most spectacular ensembles on the Grammys red carpet. The former Danity Kane member arrived in a stunning structured red dress, which featured an oversized leaf-like headpiece attached to the bodice.
Victoria Monet
Victoria Monet, nominated for seven Grammys, including best new artist, walked the red carpet wearing a bronze corseted dress by Versace. She styled her hair in a sleek bun with wispy side bangs. As for his jewelry, Monet wore a diamond snake necklace and a gold bracelet.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa stunned on the red carpet in a plunging, shimmering dress with cutouts at the hips. Along with her signature red locks, the Dance The Night singer accessorized the ensemble with a diamond choker necklace.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish arrived at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing a black and pink Barbie Letterman jacket from Chrome Hearts – in honor of her nominated track What Was I Made For? from the film 2023. The singer teamed the look with a white shirt, black tie and black pants.
Fantasia Barrino
The color purple Star Fantasia Barrino hit the Grammys red carpet in a sheer black striped dress with a stunning leg slit and cowl neckline. She completed the ensemble with matching gloves, a black clutch and a diamond lip cuff.
Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts
Fresh from winning the 2024 Emmys, actress Niecy Nash arrived at the Grammys with her wife Jessica Betts. THE Scream Queens The star looked dazzling in a gold and silver dress with a high leg slit and matching opera gloves. Meanwhile, Betts wore a sleek, shimmering black suit jacket and pants.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus, who is set to perform her Grammy-nominated song Flowers tonight, credited her red carpet outfit with the gold Grammy trophy. The singer wore a barely-there metal chain midi dress, custom-made by Maison Margiela. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a dramatic and teasing bouffant.
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek opted for a glamorous black dress for this year's Grammys. The So Hot Youre Hurting My Feelings singers' dress featured a red lace cutout and high neckline, as well as a dramatic black slit.
Gracie Abrams
Best New Artist nominee Gracie Abrams hit the Grammys red carpet in a cropped tube top and ruffled navy skirt, both by Chanel.
Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole
Peso Pluma – who previously won Best Album for Msica Mexicana at the 2024 Grammys for his album, Genesis – brought his girlfriend Nicki Nicole as his date to the awards show. The 24-year-old singer wore a black suit jacket with white embroidered lapels from Louis Vuitton, while his white button-down shirt underneath was adorned with blue buttons. Nicole also wore a sky blue maxi dress with a corset bodice.
Olivia Rodrigo
Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo stunned on the red carpet in a vintage Versace dress from 1995. The ivory dress was adorned with diamond studs, while the Vampire singer looked sultry with her bold red lips.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio was a metallic vision on the Grammys red carpet. The Brazilian model's silver bodycon dress also featured a dramatic train.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum arrived on the Grammys red carpet in a bold black dress with a sheer bodice. The dress featured a balconette neckline and bedazzled details, as well as a draped black skirt.
Alix Earle
Influencer Alix Earle opted for a chic black maxi dress with a cowl neckline for the 2024 Grammys.
Cat Doja
The Doja Cats' red carpet look at this year's Grammys was the ultimate bold ensemble. The rapper wore a nude, sheer dress with a corset bodice. Perhaps Doja Cats tattoos were her biggest red carpet accessory, as she paired the look with glasses, silver cross jewelry and a bold red lip.
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey
Grammy nominees Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey posed for photos together on the Grammys red carpet. The Anti-Hero singer wore a white Schiaparelli dress, while the Born to Die musician opted for a black floral midi ensemble.
