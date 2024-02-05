The 15 Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Grammy Awards





Tonight, the 2024 Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Music's biggest night saw an impressive list of A-list talent show up for the affair, with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa and more taking to the red carpet. The night's best-dressed stars continued the Grammys tradition of bold fashion. Looks included modern and vintage couture pieces, with references to the Roaring Twenties, '90s and early '90s. Old Hollywood glamor was one of the dominant themes on the red carpet. Taylor Swift, one of the evening's liveliest attendees, looked dapper in a strapless white Schiaparelli gown, complete with black opera gloves. Olivia Rodrigo also chose a crystal-embellished white Versace dress from the '90s. Janelle Monae, meanwhile, embraced the glitz in a custom Armani Priv creation covered in shimmering sequins. And Dua Lipa, in Courrges, gave us a haute couture disco ball moment. The evening also included risk-taking and avant-garde looks. Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her godmother Dolly Parton with a very high bouffant; her armor-like chainmail Margiela dress was equally beautiful. Best New Artist nominee Ice Spice, meanwhile, continued her 2000 style streak with head-to-toe Baby Phat; She called the fur-trimmed denim top and skirt a look fit for a Bronx villain. As for the notable men of the evening? Versace's Jon Batistes pleated pantsuit turned heads in a good way, as did Rick Owens' sheer Lenny Kravitzz outfit and John Legends' Saint Laurent pussy-bow blouse. No boring costumes here! Below, check out our best-dressed stars from the 2024 Grammy Awards. What were your favorite looks? Vote below and come back to see which celebrity was the best dressed of the night.

