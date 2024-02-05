Grammy Awards 2024: Best Dressed Men on the Red Carpet Who Made Style Statements | Fashion trends

Grammy Awards 2024: The entertainment industry's elite gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 66th annual Grammy Awards. While the evening was dedicated to music, celebrities took the opportunity to show off their fashion sense. While music lovers eagerly awaited the winners, fashion experts awaited the glittering appearances of their favorite celebrities on the red carpet. The gentlemen at the Grammys sported a multitude of eye-catching looks, from sleek takes on the traditional tuxedo to provocative outfits that exposed their chests. From John Legend and Mark Ronson wearing Gucci to Calvin Harris' bold printed suit, this Grammys season was all about making a fashion statement. Let's take a look at the best dressed men who dominated the red carpet. (Also read: Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and more dazzling on the red carpet, here's who wore what ) Let's take a look at the best-dressed men who made bold fashion statements at this year's Grammy Awards.

Best dressed men at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz attends the pre-GRAMMY gala, hosted by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis, in Beverly Hills, California February 3, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

Lenny Kravitz sports an all-black look with the utmost flair and chicness. Her outfit comes from the shelves of designer label Rick Owens and features a sheer shirt with black mesh detailing. He paired it with leather bolero and black leather skinny jeans. He completed his edgy look with chrome Hearts jewelry and vintage Dior glasses.

John legend

American singer-songwriter John Legend arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Popular American singer-songwriter John Legend wore a tie-front shirt and an absolutely chic satin lapel jacket. He accessorized his look with matching black loose pants. With a pair of black shoes and a perfectly groomed beard, he looked like a gentleman. His look was one of the coolest takes on a tuxedo of the night.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Ed Sheeran's red carpet appearance exuded effortless style with minimalist yet fashionable coordinated outfits. His look was trendy and comfortable as he kept it simple with matching camouflage pieces.

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris arrives at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Calvin Harris kept things stylish in a beige suit with a retro '70s vibe. His patterned suit, along with an equally striking shirt and full beard, earned him a spot on the list of guys who were the most beautiful during the Grammy evening. When paired with his shiny brown shoes and complemented by his endearing smile, he is sure to win your heart.

Maluma

Maluma attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

The black and white combo never fails to impress on the red carpet. Maluma gave the traditional black suit a stylish twist by wearing a cool and casual Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. Adding a black bow and gold chain added an extra touch of style. With white pointy-toe shoes, silver hoop earrings and tinted back sunglasses, he owned the Grammys red carpet.