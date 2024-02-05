Fashion
Grammy Awards 2024: Best Dressed Men on the Red Carpet Who Made Style Statements | Fashion trends
Grammy Awards 2024: The entertainment industry's elite gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 66th annual Grammy Awards. While the evening was dedicated to music, celebrities took the opportunity to show off their fashion sense. While music lovers eagerly awaited the winners, fashion experts awaited the glittering appearances of their favorite celebrities on the red carpet. The gentlemen at the Grammys sported a multitude of eye-catching looks, from sleek takes on the traditional tuxedo to provocative outfits that exposed their chests. From John Legend and Mark Ronson wearing Gucci to Calvin Harris' bold printed suit, this Grammys season was all about making a fashion statement. Let's take a look at the best dressed men who dominated the red carpet. (Also read: Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and more dazzling on the red carpet, here's who wore what )
Best dressed men at the 2024 Grammy Awards
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz sports an all-black look with the utmost flair and chicness. Her outfit comes from the shelves of designer label Rick Owens and features a sheer shirt with black mesh detailing. He paired it with leather bolero and black leather skinny jeans. He completed his edgy look with chrome Hearts jewelry and vintage Dior glasses.
John legend
Popular American singer-songwriter John Legend wore a tie-front shirt and an absolutely chic satin lapel jacket. He accessorized his look with matching black loose pants. With a pair of black shoes and a perfectly groomed beard, he looked like a gentleman. His look was one of the coolest takes on a tuxedo of the night.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's red carpet appearance exuded effortless style with minimalist yet fashionable coordinated outfits. His look was trendy and comfortable as he kept it simple with matching camouflage pieces.
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris kept things stylish in a beige suit with a retro '70s vibe. His patterned suit, along with an equally striking shirt and full beard, earned him a spot on the list of guys who were the most beautiful during the Grammy evening. When paired with his shiny brown shoes and complemented by his endearing smile, he is sure to win your heart.
Maluma
The black and white combo never fails to impress on the red carpet. Maluma gave the traditional black suit a stylish twist by wearing a cool and casual Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. Adding a black bow and gold chain added an extra touch of style. With white pointy-toe shoes, silver hoop earrings and tinted back sunglasses, he owned the Grammys red carpet.
