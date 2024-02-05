Best Dressed Men of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards





Music's biggest crooners showed up in style at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. From cool takes on classic tuxedos to low-cut ensembles, the gentlemen of the Grammys brought plenty of swoon-worthy fashion pieces to the carpet. Lenny Kravitz smoldered in a Maison Margiela sheer top and Chrome Hearts customer pants. Others who went bold in their looks included Calvin Harris and Rufus Wainwright, who both wore suits printed in brownish hues. Musicians like John Legend in Saint Laurent and Mark Ronson in Gucci looked dapper in new takes on timeless suits, while Jon Batiste showed off in a gray skirt and pants combo from Versace. Other stylish personalities include Finneas O'Connell in Giorgio Armani and Maluma in a Dolce & Gabbana look. See more of our picks for the best dressed men at the 2024 Grammys ahead.



Lenny Kravitz in Rick Owens, Maison Margiela and Chrome Hearts Getty Images



Lenny Kravitz had viewers swooning as he wore a sheer shirt from Rick Owens with a leather bolero and custom black jeans from Chrome Hearts.



Mark Ronson in Gucci Getty Images



The legendary producer went modern with Gucci, wearing a layered V-neck underneath a double-breasted jacket, matching pants and the brand's signature horsebit loafers.



Maluma in Dolce & Gabbana and Jacob & Co. Getty Images



Maluma chose a cool and casual tuxedo from Dolce & Gabbana, blue shades and a breathtaking Jacob & Co. watch for music's biggest night.



Jon Batiste in Versace and Vacheron Constantin Getty Images



Jon Batiste opted for the unexpected with a silver skirt-pants combo and matching button-down jacket from Versace. He completed his look with a Vacheron Constantin watch.



Lil Mosey in Louis Vuitton Getty Images



Lil Mosey chose a Louis Vuitton varsity jacket layered with a shirt and tie.



Finneas O'Connoll in Giorgio Armani Getty Images



Finneas patted Armani for a head-to-toe black moment.



John Legend in Saint Laurent Getty Images



John Legend's tie-front shirt and satin-lapel jacket was one of the coolest takes on a tuxedo of the night.



Landon Barker Getty Images



Landon Barker wore the biggest color trend of 2024: bright red.



Jacob Collier Getty Images



Jacob Collier championed maximalism in a patchwork patterned suit layered with a hot pink turtleneck.



Lionel Richie in Alexander McQueen Getty Images



The music legend dazzled on the red carpet in this black Alexander McQueen suit featuring a crystal-embellished dragonfly.



Kingsley Ben-Adir in Gucci Getty Images



The “One Love” actor and singer looked fresh in an olive green bomber jacket and Gucci wool pants.



Jack Antonoff Jack Antonoff won big at the Grammys in a classic suit without a tie.



Calvin Harris Getty Images



Calvin Harris kept things groovy in a retro '70s-inspired beige suit.



Peso Pluma at Louis Vuitton Getty Images



Peso Pluma wore a suit jacket, pants and shirt with silver and turquoise details courtesy of Louis Vuitton.



Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran kept it casual by matching abstract camouflage print pieces.



James Blake in Prada Getty Images



James Blake looked stylish in a monochrome black ensemble with exaggerated shoulders by Prada.



Chris Appleton in Louis Vuitton Getty Images



Makeup artist Chris Appleton kept things sharp and cool in a white blazer and black tuxedo pants combo designed by Louis Vuitton



