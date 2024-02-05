Miley Cyrus wows the Grammys red carpet in a gold safety pin dress









Pop star Miley Cyrus stunned on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday wearing a dress made from 14,000 gold safety pins. Wearing a Farrah Fawcett-style bouffant, the singer-songwriter who won her first-ever Grammy Awards was dressed in a custom Maison Margiela look that the house says took 675 hours of meticulous work to create . The mesh-like metallic dress depicted both a 1920s flapper and an Egyptian goddess, its pins intricately arranged to resemble a collar and underwear. The creative director of the French labels, John Galliano, seemed to draw his inspiration from his own archives, from several users of social networks. point out the similarity between Cyrus' revealing dress and pieces from the designer's fall 1997 ready-to-wear collection. Cyrus completed her red carpet look with a pair of yellow tabis, the split-toe shoes that have become a cult favorite among Margiela fans. The luxury house has been the talk of the town in recent weeks. Their couture show in Paris in January, featuring actress Gwendoline Christie, was not only widely praised by critics, but the porcelain doll makeup created for the show went viral, fueling endless speculation about how of which it was made. And although the creator of this look, legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, was also involved in Cyrus' appearance, there was none of the glass skin she brought to the Margiela runway. Instead, her products were used by fellow makeup artist James Kaliardos to create a sun-kissed look, complete with winged eyeliner. Kaliardos said in an Instagram post that he wanted Cyrus to shine like a golden goddess, sublime, with transparent skin, a glossy finish, palpable beauty. The pop stars' braids, meanwhile, were sculpted by hairstylist Bob Recine. Fashioning dramatic curls from Cyrus' streaked brown hair that some compared to the styles loved by her godmother, Dolly Parton Recine made each strand seem like it had a life of its own. Last year, I introduced Miley's wet look for hair, Recine said, according to a press release from hair care brand Nexxus. This year we decided we wanted something dry and fuller hair, but sexy, tousled and touchable. The creation of the gold safety pin was one of Cyrus' five outfit changes during the awards show. Later in the evening, she donned a sequined black jumpsuit to accept her award for Best Pop Solo Performance (for Flowers) from pop legend Mariah Carey, followed by a vintage silver flapper-style dress designed by Bob Mackie and calling back Tina Turner to perform the song on stage. Look four, seen backstage, was a black lace strapless jumpsuit with a marabou feather jacket then, to accept the record of the year, she chose a brown sequined one-shoulder Gucci dress with side slit, also worn with a matching miniature bamboo bag. by the design house.

