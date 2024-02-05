Montana Tucker Wears Yellow Ribbon Dress, Recording Academy CEO Honors Nova Victims at 2024 Grammys

(JTA) An influencer who traveled to Israel to testify after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack walked the Grammys red carpet Sunday night in a dress intended to draw attention to Israelis who remain hostages in Gaza.

And Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. paid tribute at the awards ceremony to the hundreds of victims of the attack at the Nova music festival, taking into account an appeal made last week by the CEO of the American Jewish Committee.

Music should be our safe space. When that is violated, it strikes at the very core of who we are, Mason said from the stage at the awards ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He then cited other fatal attacks at concerts or music festivals. We felt that at the Bataclan hall in Paris. We felt that at the Manchester Arena in England. We felt this at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. And on October 7, we felt that way again when we heard the tragic news from the Supernova Music Festival for Love that more than 360 music lovers lost their lives and 40 more were kidnapped.

Some survivors of the Nova Festival, a trance festival held on a kibbutz a few miles from the Gaza border and which endured hours of assault by Hamas terrorists, have compared their experience to the Holocaust.

Mason concluded: “That day and all the tragic days that followed have been terrible for the world to bear as we mourn the loss of all innocent lives.

Mason did not name Israel, Gaza or Hamas in his comments, one of several times the four-month-old war between Israel and Hamas played a role at the music awards ceremony .

Some participants were reportedly delayed by pro-Palestinian protesters protester outside the ceremony.

Social media influencer Montana Tuckers' dress featured a large yellow ribbon at its center, in a nod to the more than 100 Israelis held hostage in Gaza since October 7. Tucker, who is Jewish, traveled to Israel in December, one of several influencers to do so, and organized a flash mob there with a survivor of the Nova festival.

And singer Annie Lennox called for a ceasefire during a tribute to Sinead O'Connor, the Irish singer who died last year.

Artists for the ceasefire! Peace in the world! Lennox shouted during his performance. The Scottish Sweet Dreams singer was one of hundreds of artists to petition President Joe Biden for an immediate ceasefire in December.

The ceremony comes a month after a handful of attendees wore yellow ribbons at the Golden Globes ceremony, following an effort to raise awareness among hostage families.

The hostage family movement has not publicly lobbied to show support for the Grammys, but AJC CEO Ted Deutch has, urging the Recording Academy to bring attention to the victims of Nova. He thanked the academy for the tribute to the masons in a press release.

As our hearts continue to ache for those who were lost, we find comfort in tonight's moving tribute, Deutch said. Music can be a great source of healing.

The Germans' request was not the only one addressed this year to the Recording Academy on behalf of the Jews. A number of Jewish artists are also urging the group to introduce an award for best Jewish music, similar to one that already exists for Christian music.

Taylor Swift and pop trio Boygenius were the big winners at the awards show, but Jewish producer Jack Antonoff, who once wore a Jewish star necklace at another awards show, won the producer of the year award, non-classic. Noah Kahan, a Jewish singer-songwriter who rose to prominence on TikTok, was nominated but did not win best new artist.