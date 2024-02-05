Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan Markle's wedding dress had a flaw

Queen Elizabeth II thought Meghan Markle's wedding dress was too white for a divorced woman, according to a royal biography.

Ingrid Seward's new book, My mother and Iabout Elizabeth and King Charles III, also discusses Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry.

The couple married in a fairytale ceremony at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, during which she was walked down the aisle by King Charles III.

Meghan Markle is seen on her wedding day with her veil up [center] and covering his face [right] alongside Queen Elizabeth II in a composite image. The Queen reportedly felt the outfit made Meghan look “flamboyant and virginal”, according to a new book.

However, Lady Elizabeth Anson, the Queen's cousin and confidante, told Seward that the monarch felt the bride's dress was not quite perfect.

“Queen Elizabeth II never expressed her true opinion about Harry's wife, except to her closest confidants, such as Lady Elizabeth Anson, or Liza as her friends called her,” Seward wrote, in a published excerpt in series in the Daily Mail. “Cousin of the Queen, she spoke daily on the telephone with the monarch.

“Lady Elizabeth told me that the Queen made just one comment to her about Meghan and Harry's wedding, namely that the bride's Givenchy wedding dress was 'too white.'

“In the monarch's view, it was not appropriate for a divorcee remarrying in church to look so flamboyant and virginal.

“The Queen was also not comfortable with the Prince of Wales. [Charles’] decision to replace Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, and walk her down the aisle.”

On her wedding day to Harry, Kensington Palace said the “pure white color” was chosen by Meghan and designer Clare Waight Keller, of the fashion house Givenchy, to “bring a new modernity to the dress” .

Meghan was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson, but divorced two years later in August 2013.

The queen's concerns, according to Seward, also extended to a sermon by Anglican Bishop Michael Curry of the Episcopal Church, based in New York.

“As do many others in the congregation,” Seward wrote. “She was surprised by the passionate outpourings of US Archbishop Michael Curry, who spoke for more than 14 minutes.

“The Queen and Prince Philip, who hate long sermons, desperately wanted him to finish. They must also have been aware that some of those around them were stifling their laughter.

“One can only speculate as to what they thought when Curry, who admitted to knowing neither Harry nor Meghan, later said he felt the presence of the slaves he was descending from in the chapel, which he considered as a 'sign of hope.'”

At the time of the wedding, Afua Hirsch, who would later guest star in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, wrote in The Guardian that “Meghan Markle’s wedding was a vibrant celebration of blackness.”

She added, “By allowing her wedding to be more than just a spectacle of tradition, Markle has begun the way I hope she intends to continue.”

And Diana Evans wrote of Curry's speech: “It was a sermon that will go down in history as a moment when the enduring seat of colonialism was brought before the Lord and questioned in one's own home.”

“In the mention of slavery there was an inherent accusation of complicity with a white silver spoon, and that this union should not take place without recognizing this.”

Other royal divorcees

The Queen's Children was known casually as generational divorce after three of the four marriages formed broke down.

King Charles and Princess Diana divorced in 1996, but when he remarried Queen Camilla in 2005, his outfits weren't white.

The bride wore a cream chiffon dress paired with an oyster silk coat by Antonia Robinson and Anna Valentine.

Charles and Camilla were also refused a church wedding by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, because Camilla was divorced with a living ex-spouse.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, dressed in a Robinson Valentine silk dress, after a prayer and dedication service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005, following their wedding ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall earlier…

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, dressed in a silk dress by Robinson Valentine, after a service of prayer and dedication at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005, following their wedding ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall earlier during the day.

Instead, they were married at the Windsor Guildhall, in a ceremony which Queen Elizabeth skipped, although she attended a blessing at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, for them later in the day.

Prince Andrew divorced Sarah Ferguson in 1996, while Princess Anne divorced her husband Mark Phillips in 1992, the same year she married Sir Timothy Laurence.

