Red Carpet Arrivals Fashion Moments

If you're looking for a recap of the most memorable outfits from the 2024 Grammys, read on. The awards ceremony is here to entertain us with an artist-filled show and stunning red carpets.

Taylor Swift is one of the most anticipated arrivals of the evening. Although she won't be performing, all eyes are on Swift amid rumors that she will announce the release of “Taylor's Version” of her album “Reputation.”

Her green dress at the Golden Globes earlier this year added to the anticipation that the album is associated with snake imagery. Will she wear green to the Grammys again?

Ice Spice, up for best new artist and other awards, is channeling Y2K in her look, a nod to her upcoming album.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift gave off “Reputation” vibes in a sculpted white Schiaparelli dress, according to E!, and black velvet gloves that highlighted her signature red lip.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey put her spin on a classic little black dress and paired the look with bow-tie heels.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey Jordan Strauss / AP

Chole Bailey turned heads in her black and gold one-shoulder cutout dress.

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Jordan Strauss / AP

Album of the Year nominee Jon Batiste stood out from the rest of the stars in a chrome kilt.

Summer walker

Summer walker Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Summer Walker has a marginal moment in a floor-length dress and matching hat.

Cat Doja

Cat Doja Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Doja Cat never fails to make an impression on the red carpet. The singer and rapper wore a transparent nude dress and covered her body with tattoos.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo, one of the biggest nominees of the night, looked like a beautiful bride in her silky beaded gown.

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Paris Jackson decided to cover up her many tattoos to show off her figure in an off-the-shoulder cutout black dress.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mark Ronson and his wife Grace Gummer were on hand to see if the producer could win the Grammy for Song of the Year for his collaboration with Dua Lipa on “Dance The Night.”

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole sweetly held hands and celebrated his big night by being named the winner of Best Mexican Music Album for “Gnesis.”

Billy Joel

Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel, Della Joel and Remy Joel Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Billy Joel and his wife Alexis Roderick arrived at the 2024 Grammys with their daughters, Della, 8, and Remy, 6. The music icon released her first new single in 17 years, “Turn the Lights Back On,” on February 1.

Jelly roll

Jelly roll Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Jelly Roll braved the Los Angeles rain in his khaki ensemble as he spoke to E!'s Laverne Cox. about inspiring others to pursue their dreams at any age.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus transformed into a golden goddess for her look. The singer, who scored six Grammy nominations, styled her eye-catching look with voluminous curls and velvet pumps.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran kept it casual in his camouflage outfit and black sneakers. The four-time Grammy winner is nominated for best pop vocal album for his LP “-,” pronounced “Subtract.”

Kat Graham

Kat Graham Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kat Graham had a dramatic moment on the carpet in her white dress with a long train attached to the cape.

Kandi Burrus

Kandi Burrus Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Kandi Burruss strutted her stuff on the red carpet in a sheer silver and black dress before sharing the surprising news with Variety that she will not return for the next season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino stunned in her nude and black dress, featuring a thigh-high slit and matching gloves. She completed her look with a statement lip ring.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen made the 2024 Grammys their date night as they posted cute together on the red carpet.

Billie Eilish and Finnéas

Finneas and Billie Eilish Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Siblings Finneas and Billie Eilish previously won for their song “What Was I made For?” from the “Barbie” soundtrack when they walked the red carpet. Eilish wore a pink and black “Barbie”-inspired bomber jacket while FINNEAS matched it in her all-black look.

Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Singer and Danity Kane alum Dawn Richard had all eyes on her in a crimson ensemble made of branches and leaves tied to her shoulders.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Coco Jones got emotional while speaking to E!'s Laverne Cox. of his five Grammy nominations. The best new artist nominee, who wowed in a low-cut silver sequin dress, said she was very grateful for everything she has achieved with her music.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Dua Lipa, nominated for her song “Dance The Night” from “Barbie,” shined in a custom Courrges dress and Tiffany accessories.

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Record A

Judging by Noah Kahan's beaming smile, it's not stick season at the Crypto.com Arena.

Boygeny

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker who make up the group boygenius wore matching white suits. “We're going to prom,” Julien Baker said on E! Red carpet.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Alix Earle, known for her “Get Ready With Me” TikTok videos, has officially prepared for the Grammys.

Victoria Mont

Victoria Monet. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Record A

Victoria Monet, nominated for best new artist, walked the red carpet with her daughter Hazel, wearing a bronze Versace dress.

Eryn Allen Kane

Eryn Allen Kane. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Record A

A little “Barbie”, a little punk, that’s one way to describe singer Eryn Allen Kane’s outfit.

Hosted by comedian and Daily Show alumhost Trevor Noahfor a fourth consecutive year, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live fromCrypto.comLos Angeles Arena at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available on CBS and various streaming platforms. SZAleads the list of nomineeswith nine nominations, with stars likeTaylor SwiftPhoebe Bridgers,Olivia RodrigoVictoria Monet and many others also in the running for prizes.Artists include Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others. FollowTODAY.comfor complete coverage of the Grammys, including this year's winners, unexpected moments and can't-miss performances from music's biggest names.