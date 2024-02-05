Fashion
Bag Men's Clothing from Nautica Up to 70% Off at Myntra
If you're looking for fashion flights, look no further! Myntra has a exclusive offer on Nautica clothing for men with incredible discounts of up to 70% off. From t-shirts to shirts, pants and jeans, explore Nautica's new seasonal collection for men. There is something on this list for everyone. Dive into nautical style without compromising quality or emptying your wallet. Let's explore the best deals that will redefine your fashion statement.
1. Nautica Men's Pure Cotton Colour-Blocked T-Shirt Blue White
Discount: 72% | Price: 615 | MRP: 2199 | Rating: 4.2 (607 ratings)
Elevate your casual style with this blue and white color block t-shirt for men. Made from pure cotton, it has a regular cut, a round neck and short, regular sleeves. The knitted cotton fabric ensures comfort, making it an ideal choice for casual occasions. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Pure cotton fabric
- Regular fit
- Colorful design
- Round collar
- Short sleeves
- Machine washable
2. Nautica Men's Low Rise Straight Leg Slightly Fade Stretch Jean
Discount: 65% | Price: 1609 | MRP.: 4599 | Rating: Unspecified
Adopt a clean and contemporary look with these low-rise straight cut jeans. The slightly faded dark hue adds a touch of sophistication and the stretchy fabric ensures comfort. Ideal for casual occasions, these jeans feature a five-pocket design and a regular length. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Stretch fabric
- straight cut
- Small size
- Clean look with faded light
- 74% cotton, 24% polyester, 2% elastane
- Machine washable
3. Nautica Men's Slim Fit Chino Pants (Green)
Discount: 65% | Price: 1399 | MRP: 3999 | Rating: 4.4 (37 ratings)
Upgrade your wardrobe with these machine-woven charcoal gray chinos. The slim fit and mid-rise waist offer a modern and elegant silhouette. The solid pattern and flat, wrinkle-free front add a touch of sophistication, making them suitable for various occasions. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Machine weaving
- Midsized
- Charcoal gray
- Solid model
- 98% cotton, 2% elastane
- Machine washable
4. Nautica Pure Cotton Henley Collar T-Shirt
Discount: 70% | Price: 659 | MRP: 2199 | Rating: 3.9 (16 ratings)
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this green Henley collar tee. Made from pure cotton, it offers a comfortable and stylish option for casual wear. The button closure adds a unique touch, setting it apart from classic t-shirts. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Pure cotton fabric
- Regular fit
- Henley collar with button closure
- Long, regular sleeves
- Machine washable
5. Nautica Men's Slim Fit Chinos (Khaki)
Discount: 65% | Price: 1399 | MRP: 3999 | Rating: 4.8 (15 ratings)
Elevate your style with these machine-woven khaki chinos. The slim, mid-rise fit offers a modern silhouette, perfect for a variety of occasions. The solid pattern and flat, wrinkle-free design make it a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Machine weaving
- Midsized
- Khaki
- Solid model
- 98% cotton, 2% elastane
- Machine washable
6. Pure cotton T-shirt with polo collar and Nautica brand logo
Discount: 70% | Price: 839 | MRP: 2799 | Rating: 4.5 (20 ratings)
Immerse yourself in comfort with this navy blue T-shirt for men. Made from pure cotton, it features a printed brand logo, a polo collar and short, regular sleeves. The knitted fabric ensures a relaxed fit, perfect for casual occasions. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Pure cotton fabric
- Regular fit
- Polo collar
- Brand logo printing
- Button closure
- Machine washable
7. Nautica Men's Blue Stretch Straight Leg Slightly Fade Jean
Discount: 67% | Price: 1616 | MRP: 4899 | Rating: 4.2 (375 ratings)
Adopt a clean and elegant look with these light blue washed straight jeans. The stretch fabric ensures flexibility and the clean look adds sophistication. With a mid-rise and regular length, these jeans are a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Stretch fabric
- straight cut
- Midsized
- Light Fade
- 76% cotton, 22% polyester, 2% elastane
- Machine washable
8. Nautica cotton and linen slim fit casual shirt
Discount: 67% | Price: 1220 | MRP: 3699 | Rating: Unspecified
Elevate your casual ensemble with this self-designed white textured casual shirt. The slim fit shirt features a button-down collar, button placket, classic long sleeves and a curved hem. The linen-cotton blend ensures both style and comfort. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Linen-cotton blend
- fitted cut
- Textured self-design
- Buttoned collar
- Curved hem
- Machine washable
9. Nautica Men's Low-Rise Stretch Jean, Straight Fit, Bleached
Discount: 65% | Price: 1609 | MRP: 4599 | Rating: 4.7 (3 ratings)
Make a bold statement with these heavyweight gray wash jeans. The straight cut, low rise and regular length make it a versatile choice. Made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane, these jeans offer comfort with an edge. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- Stretch fabric
- straight cut
- Small size
- Deep Fade
- 98% cotton, 2% elastane
- Machine washable
ten. Nautica Slim Fit Conversation Print Casual Shirt
Discount: 67% | Price: 1187 | MRP: 3599 | Rating: 4 (9 notes)
Add style to your wardrobe with this casual light gray conversational print shirt. The slim fit shirt features a spread collar, button placket, classic long sleeves and a curved hem. Made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane, it offers both style and comfort. Shop now on Myntra.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Conversational Print
- Spread collar
- Placket
- Curved hem
- Machine washable
Final Thoughts
For those of you who are forward-thinking, these exclusive discounts on Nautica men's clothing from Myntra are essential. Shop your Nautica favorites for up to 70% off, seamlessly combining style, comfort and savings. Whether it's a casual day out or a special event, Nautica has you covered. Choose from timeless t-shirts, trendy jeans and chinos, and boost your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Hurry up, take advantage of these unbeatable offers, and Redefine your fashion statement with Nautica on Myntra today!
Disclaimer: Images used in this article are for illustration purposes only. They may not be an accurate representation of the products, categories and brands listed in this article.
