What's wrong with fashion in politics?
As social groups and classes emerged throughout human history, the power of clothing began to be realized. The type of fabric, pattern, color, and accessories a person wore could determine their status and symbolize everything their subordinates admired but could never have. Today, it is still a status strategy that countries with monarchies use to show off their country's wealth and past glory. Articles on members of the royal family showcase their jewelry collections, passed down over the centuries or gifted by other nations. When is the ideal time to dazzle the media with your incredible wealth, other than at diplomatic events or royal weddings? However, I have noticed that the old customs of using fashion as a weapon are also found in democratic countries around the world.
Although most Democratic leaders don't have a collection of second-hand diamonds, there are many examples of presidents using fashion to make political statements. For example, because many political parties are associated with certain colors, politicians often use these colors in their attire to represent their party. One thing that comes to mind is the famous red baseball cap with the words Make America Great Again, which was used during former President Donald Trump's campaign. Red symbolizes the American Republican Party, while the Democratic Party claims blue. This has been fixed since 1980s. As political colors were established, each party's identity became solidified among the general public.
However, political colors have sparked many petty controversies, especially when politicians wear the colors of the wrong party or clothing that does not match the usual color palettes. In 2014, former President Obama wore a beige suit during a press conference at the White House, sparking widespread reactions. backlash media, particularly supporters of the party opposite. Who would have thought that the color of a suit could be controversial? For most people like me, a suit is a suit, and unless Obama wore neon pink to meet the French president, I wouldn't think twice about it. Apparently, politicians' clothing choices can cause more drama than their actual message.
When we talk about fashion and politics, we cannot forget the Sexism it's deeply common in discussions about it. The media loves to praise fashionably dressed female politicians and wives of world leaders, known around the world as First Ladies in particular. Many are known for being fashion icons, such as Jackie Kennedy, an American woman fashion icon in the 1960s. Media from all countries likes to point out what designer brand the First Lady wears, where her handbag comes from, and whether she supports designers in her home country.
At the same time, many female politicians have been criticized for wearing unconventional clothing, such as four Italian female cabinet members who were heavily criticized for their fashion choices. Since the first female senator, Caraway Hattie, was elected in 1932, the media and public were more obsessed with clothing than politics. Because in the past women were ridiculed for wearing skirts and high heels, the first alternative was to wear pantsuits like politicians. Many female politicians and businesswomen choose to wear blazers, a garment that creates a more masculine silhouette with wider shoulders that cover the natural contour of the body. Although (relatively) masculine attire conveys a more confident and professional image, it often gives the impression that femininity is the opposite of confidence and professionalism.
Clothing can easily create a first impression on others. Because we are human, we can sometimes be guided more by emotions and senses than by our logic and reason alone. Colors, textures, brand names, and silhouettes can subconsciously and consciously evoke various perceptions of someone. And in a country that protects free speech, we may feel especially eager to criticize the appearance of our leaders. However, we must remember that while fashion in politics can be a strategic tool, it can also negatively overshadow the true nature of our actions and our politics. As fashion designer Vera Wang once said, I want people to see the dress but focus on the woman.
