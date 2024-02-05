Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2024 Grammys in a see-through dress made of safety pins and wins her first Grammy

The higher the hair, the closer you are to… winning a Grammy? Miley Cyrus proved her creativity in “Can't Be Tamed” by showing up with a mesmerizing hairstyle and breathtaking dress at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4). The event, which recognized the best recordings, compositions and artists from October 1, 2022 to September 15, 2023, saw SZA receive the most nominations, with a total of nine. Meanwhile, Victoria Monét's two-year-old daughter Hazel became the youngest nominee in Grammy history.

Phoebe Bridgers was the biggest winner at the Grammys, receiving four awards, and Taylor made history as the first solo artist to win album of the year four times.

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nonetheless, the Hannah Montana star also had her moment, winning her first Grammy with her hit Flowers, a song expressing an ex-lover's acceptance of being independent after no longer feeling the need to be complete in s pressing on someone else.

Her talents and fashion sense stole the show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as the 31-year-old singer showed up on the red carpet wearing a daring gold dress and sky-high hair.

Miley appeared to have taken inspiration from Madonna's iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra from the 1990s, with a custom Maison Margiela look, which appeared to be made entirely from gold safety pins.

Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

The Pop Chameleon is notable for having a way of turning ordinary moments into “We Can't Stop” parties, and her Grammy outfit embodied just that, as almost all of her skin was visible in the mesh dress, which just covered her breasts and formed metal panties around her waist.

Miley's styled hair was an inevitable reminder of her godmother, Dolly Partonwho sports gravity-defying hairstyles.

The impressive hairstyle could have brought good luck. Dolly has won 11 Grammy Awards and a total of 54 Grammy nominations, the second most nominations of any female artist in the history of the prestigious awards, behind Beyoncé.

Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

And now Dolly's goddaughter seems to be following in her footsteps, not only because of her hair, but also because of her achievements in the music industry, which earned her her first Grammy.

Mariah Carey presented the award for Best Pop Solo Performance to an excited Miley, who said, “This MC is going to support him for this because it's just too iconic.”

You can watch the moment Miley received her Grammy from Mariah Carey

The singer picked up her second Grammy later in the evening, winning record of the year, also for Flowers, CBS News reported.

The Tennessee native earned six Grammy nominations this year, including album of the year for Endless Summer Vacation, the US network reported.

Miley was previously nominated for Best Pop Vocal for her 2013 album Bangerz and for Album of the Year for Lil Nas on which it appeared.

“I'm happy beyond words for her,” one Miley fan commented.

