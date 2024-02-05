Jay-Z Rocked Givenchy at the Grammys, While Beyonc Wore Louis Vuitton – Robb Report





The Carter family represented three different fashion houses at this year's Grammys. Jay-Z, who received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at Sunday's ceremony, hit the red carpet in a custom Givenchy ensemble. The billionaire rap mogul wore a black wool jacket with a satin peak lapel, matching wool pants, a black cotton poplin shirt and a black feather flower brooch. He also appeared to be wearing an ultra-rare Tiffany-stamped Patek Philippe annual calendar chronograph (ref. 5961R) on his wrist. Matriarch Beyoncé also opted for a French brand, sporting a Louis Vuitton jacket and shorts from the fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection. Created by Pharell Williams, the line is inspired by the traditional cowboys of the American West. This set sees the brand's iconic Damier tile reimagined in eye-catching crystals. Bey completed the look with a cowboy hat and stiletto pumps by Amina Muaddi. Mr. and Mrs. Carter have been a part of Pharell's LV journey since the very beginning, sitting front row at his first LV show in 2023. (Jay-Z also performed at the star-studded event.) Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award with Blue Ivy. Kevin Winter/Getty The couple's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, eschewed Gallic designs in favor of a dress by British designer Vivienne Westwood. As for accessories, the 12-year-old girl wore Larroude shoes and a Jeffrey Levinson handbag. She was able to show off her form by joining her father on stage as he received his latest honour. Jay-Z didn't throw a single punch in his three minute acceptance speech, highlighting the Grammys' complicated past with hip-hop and his own family. He pointed out that Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff refused to attend the 1989 ceremony and accept their award for Best Rap Performance when they learned the new category would not be televised. He added that in 1998 he “took a page from that book” and boycotted the awards in support of DMX. “I was nominated for best rap album and DMX had two albums out that year and they were both number one – shout out to DMX – and he wasn't nominated at all, so I I boycotted,” Jay-Z said. “I’m just saying we want you to do things right.” Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the Grammys. CBS/Getty Photo Archive Hov also fought for his wife, stating that Beyoncé has received the most Grammys of any musician (32 awards and 88 nominations), but has never won album of the year. However, he ends on a positive note. “You have to keep showing up until they give you the accolades you feel you deserve,” he said. “Until they call you president, genius, until they call you the greatest of all time.” Jay-Z could already be considered a GOAT, especially since he and Kanye are the two most awarded rappers in Grammy history. He is certainly also one of the best dressed rappers. Authors Rachel Cormack Digital Editor Rachel Cormack is a digital editor at Robb Report. She cut her teeth writing for HuffPost, Concrete Playground and several other online publications in Australia, before moving to New York… Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/style/fashion/jay-z-givenchy-beyonce-louis-vuitton-blue-ivy-vivienne-westwood-grammys-1235499771/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos