Why fast fashion doesn't seem to destroy beauty

When Austin, Texas-based YouTuber Angelica Nyqvist makes a video about a new brand, she's usually inundated with requests and questions: Can you throw in another look? Can you try again ? Can you use another product?

But after she posted a video about H&M's new beauty line in December, in which she showcased the brand's eyebrow pencils, eyeshadows, bronzers, mascara and lipstick, the comments were overwhelming. unusually calm.

Not a single person has asked me about this video, Nyqvist said.

The response is indicative of the general apathy that has always surrounded fast fashion's beauty offerings, save for a few successes, like Zaras' favorite perfumes on TikTok. That didn't stop them from trying. In November, Zara announced that it had tapped celebrity stylist Guido Palau as a partner for its first hair care line, with further expansion planned for this year. Last year, H&M launched body care brand Gen-Z Ohh! in April, opened its first beauty store in Norway in May and launched a line with former Valentino makeup artist Raol Alejandre in September. This year, the retailer plans to open more beauty stores in Sweden (even as it eliminates its entire store fleet), expand its makeup assortment and launch new fragrances, said Cathrine Wigzell, general manager of H&M Beauty, to BoF in an email. Meanwhile, fast-fashion giant Shein, which launched its extensive SheGlam range including $5 blushes, $3 eyeliners and $10 eyeshadow palettes in 2019 , is looking to expand its offerings in 2024, a spokesperson for the retailer told BoF.

Fast fashion could find more favorable market conditions today. Mass beauty has seen a boom in recent years, with brands like Elf, Essence and Nyx Professional Makeup seeing post-pandemic growth. In 2023, Shein saw its own beauty sales increase by more than 30% from the previous year. CeraVe, a mainstay of Walgreens and Walmart, has been on a roll since mid-pandemic.

In a busy beauty space, where consumers already have plenty of options from both brands and retailers, it's not enough to offer a decent product at an affordable price. Fast fashion retailers face, at best, a lack of consumer awareness about beauty and, at worst, skepticism about product effectiveness and safety. If fast fashion succeeds in disrupting beauty, however, it could provide a new source of revenue for companies struggling with slowing sales and growing competition.

It is increasingly difficult to compete in the clothing industry. It makes sense to have other drivers that can drive growth, said Manola Soler, senior director of consumer and retail at consultancy Alvarez & Marsal.

Old habits die hard

Fast fashion suppliers first attracted consumers by selling trendy clothing at affordable prices. But when it comes to beauty, price isn't as big a differentiator.

Even at its most high-end, beauty is considered an accessible splurge: an Hermès lipstick, for example, costs $78, while a Birkin bag will set you back at least $10,000. On the general public side, there are already many brands offering ultra-low prices.

There aren't really any gaps in the market in terms of price. It's choose your own beauty adventure, said Katie Thomas, head of the Kearney Consumer Institute.

When it comes to shopping destinations, beauty customers have their habits: department stores for high-end purchases, Sephora and Ulta Beauty for trendy brands and Target, Walmart and drugstores for mainstream lines . In these environments, shoppers can easily compare prices between brands directly in-store; Fast fashion retailers usually only carry their own lines. (Although in some European countries H&M Beauty carries external brands including The Ordinary, Dr Jart and Smashbox.)

Consumer behavior is difficult to change, and consumers are very sensitive about how they purchase beauty products, Thomas said. From a consumer perspective, rationally, why would I buy my beauty there instead of Ulta or Sephora?

The bright side, she says, is that beauty as an industry is open to disruption. Challenger brands can quickly become mainstays, and shoppers have adopted new habits, like shopping online, she said.

Cultivating and promoting brand awareness is particularly important for high-end players in the fast fashion market, such as Zara and H&M, which face increasing pressure from new entrants like Shein, Temu and Primark. price and speed. Additionally, many shoppers only see beauty at checkout instead of on display in high-traffic areas like the Sephora storefront with its namesake Sephora Collection line. In-store appearance, from keeping displays clean to determining where to place them, is expensive, especially across a large network of locations.

Give buyers what they want

Since consumers have a number of options for where to buy beauty products, retailers need to give them a specific reason to come as well as compelling impulse buys, like a bold lipstick to match their new top of output. Most importantly, the products must match the retailer's image.

Topshops' now-defunct beauty line, with glossy lipsticks and double chrome eyeshadows, is an example of fast fashion beauty done right, said Rose Gallagher, a U.K.-based makeup artist and beauty influencer.

They created makeup that was fashionable and lent itself to the vibe of what they were selling, Gallagher said. Topshop tried to make your outfit better and that's why it worked.

Zara's first comprehensive beauty range, including eyeshadow and foundation in over 130 colors, with a focus on cleanliness, launches in 2021 and features images from fashion photographers Steven Meisel and Mario Sorrenti. Now, the launch of its first hair products, a gold mist and gel, focuses more on play and friendliness with a campaign video featuring chats between Kaia Gerber and Palau as he works the highlights in her hair.

While the trend represents a great opportunity, it also poses a challenge: beauty is difficult to produce quickly.

You want to move fast, but you want to be aware of security and testing requirements. In clothing, you can produce a product very quickly; his immediate gratification from the track. In the case of beauty, the development cycle is much longer, Soler said. Beauty can take months, compared to just weeks for clothes. And consumers are fickle.

If retailers want mass consumer buy-in for beauty, they'll need to tell more about their products, in-store or online, Gallagher said. Including, Nyqvist said, investing more in influencer marketing and growing online awareness beyond famous faces like Gerber.

Most people don't buy anything based on one review. They want to see five people talking about a product and then they'll be convinced, Nyqvist said.

There is also an opportunity for fast fashion to capitalize on the beauty craze because the positioning aligns with what many consumers already think about fast fashion's clothing offerings. Zaras perfumes have gone viral on TikTok as $15 alternatives to luxury perfumes, including Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge and YSL's Black Opium, which cost around $325 and $130, respectively.

Intentionally duping is difficult: It's difficult to anticipate what will blow up or get users to praise a particular product. But attitudes that drive dupe obsession, including the desire to find and share good deals that demonstrate common sense and awareness, could boost retailers' beauty efforts.

[Retailers] must rely on their creative directors, their resources and their pioneers. We want to have access to these people, Gallagher said. People are more informed about beauty in general, these kinds of collaborations happen differently now.

It's hard to say how big fast fashion's beauty ambitions are, and success depends on how much emphasis retailers devote to the category.

They're expanding into adjacent categories and just testing the waters, Soler said. I think it's more of a complete basket to serve the consumer holistically and strengthen the core brand.