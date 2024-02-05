Queen Elizabeth irritated by Meghan Markle's wedding dress: 'Completely unnecessary!'





The late Queen Elizabeth II was upset at the sight of Meghan Markle's dress at the royal wedding, according to a royal author. Angela Levin joined Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster on GB News to discuss a new book claiming the Queen felt Meghan's dress was too white. The Duchess of Sussex wore a Givenchy wedding dress when she married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. Ingrid Sewards' new book, My Mother and I, sees the royal author suggest that Queen Elizabeth II did not approve of Meghan's wedding outfit. Angela Levin says the Queen was 'angry' about Meghan's wedding dress PA/GB NEWS Levin told GB News that Meghan's dress had made the monarch's cross, also saying she was frustrated by the hefty sum paid by taxpayers to fund the day at St George's Chapel. When asked what the Queen's problem was with the color white, Levin replied that it suggested a virginal personality. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS It suggests that you are pure and have never been married before or anything, she said. Meghan dressed like she was very virginal. She didn't like it because she knew it wasn't too true. When asked how we knew the Queen didn't approve of Meghan's dress, Levin said it showed on her face. She always expressed herself very clearly, she added. Angela Levin spoke to GB News NEWS FROM GB Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pennsylvania She didn't like it. She also didn't like it when then-Prince Charles walked her down the aisle. She thought it was completely unnecessary and wrong. She didn't want it to be a real royal wedding, I think. Meghan previously claimed that the wedding formalities were completed a few days before the event in the stands because she didn't want to make a fuss. Levin said Meghan's comments were false and the large spending was proof. Of course she wanted to make a big deal, she said. 31 million was spent on the wedding. According to Seward, the Queen expressed her reservations about the dress to one of her closest confidants, Lady Elizabeth Anson. The late queen reportedly felt uncomfortable seeing a divorced person remarry in a church while wearing a traditionally white dress.

