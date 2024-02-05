Usher is the latest face of SKIMS





Just before his performance on the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVIII, Usher took on another starring role: the face of SKIMS' latest men's campaign. Photographed by Donna Trope, the sartorial performance features the legendary musician in the solutions-focused brand’s latest “Stretch” and “Cotton” pieces. Usher is SKIMS' latest male star, joining Neymar Jr., Nick Bosa, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Patrick Mahomes, who have each led campaigns for the brand's men's division since its launch in October of last year. When I was asked to partner with SKIMS Mens, I was very touched,” Usher said in a statement. “Kims is a long-time friend who has always supported my work. The opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made perfect sense.” Launching this campaign before several career milestones seems like a full circle,” he added. Notably, the campaign also arrives ahead of Usher's upcoming album, GO HOMEwhich is scheduled to be released on February 9. There will be an exclusive digital download version of the record, including an alternate cover and a bonus track titled “Naked,” available via SKIMS online store. This next iteration of SKIMS Mens builds on the basics, with lighter pieces constructed with maximum stretch textiles. The brand's designs will be available in new colors, including “Stone”, “Midnight Blue”, “Military” and “Oxblood”. The next SKIMS Mens collection will be launched online on February 12 at 9 a.m. PT. Sizes will range from XS to 5X, while prices will range from $16 to $44 for individual pieces and $42 to $98 for packs. See Usher's SKIMS campaign in the gallery above.

