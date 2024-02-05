Megan Fox wore a mesh dress to show off her new pink hair and tattoo sleeve





From her boys' manicures to her cherry red bob adorned with F*CK OFF bobby pins, Megan Fox knows how to make a fiery fashion statement. Her latest statement happens to be a three-in-one, with a tiny metallic mesh mini dress, pink hair, and her sleeve tattoo. (Luckily, unlike last year before the Grammys, the only risks she took were fashion and beauty related and there were no risks. broken wrists or concussions.) On February 4, Fox attended the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards viewing party at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, where the heavy metal was rocking, but we're not talking about the music. The actress wore a barely-there chainmail mini dress, metallic silver peep-toe wedge heels and a floor-length black fur coat. She also wore an intricate face jewel around her lip, which highlighted her makeup done by artist Jenna Kristina using ColourPop Cosmetics. Araya Doheny/Getty Images In addition to the transparent mini that was already turning heads on the red carpet, Fox revealed her new hair color: marshmallow pink. Notably, this isn't the first time Fox has had pink hair. In fact, a few years ago, she and Machine Gun Kelly had matching pink hair, let's not forget. Luckily, for this specific new marshmallow pink look, celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos revealed that he used the Cotton Candy Pink shade from the Amplified Hair Dye series by Manic panic. If you're feeling inspired by Fox and Giannetos and want to try this color for yourself, you're in luck because it currently retails for just $19. Manic panic Cotton Candy Pink Amplified Semi-Permanent Hair Dye Finally, alongside the sleeveless dress and her new pink hair, the Hollywood star showed off her sleeve tattoo. This isn't surprising as Fox notoriously has an impressive collection of body art and is known to go on tattoo sprees. In true Megan Fox style, she job her full look on her Instagram page with the caption, girl interrupted. One thing is for sure, she interrupted the red carpet with this three-in-one fashion statement.

