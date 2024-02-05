



Olivia Rodrigo wore a vintage Versace dress to the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The cream dress featured four thin straps and was decorated with red beads.

Model Linda Evangelista first wore this dress in 1995. Rodrigo was born in 2003. Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



Olivia Rodrigo walked the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards in a vintage Versace dress that first appeared on the runway before she was born. The 20-year-old singer, whose sophomore album “Guts” earned six nominations including album of the year, wore dark red lipstick to match the red beads on her cream dress. The dress also featured four thin straps, two of which were decorated with small metal rings. She accessorized with Bulgari jewelry. Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP



Rodrigo's red carpet look debuted in 1995 as part of Gianni Versace's spring ready-to-wear collection. On the catwalk, model Linda Evangelista carried a matching pearl bag. Model Linda Evangelista at a Versace fashion show in 1995.

Emanuele Sardella/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images



Rodrigo's stylist Danielle Goldberg said AND! News On Sunday, Versace removed the dress from its archives after seeing a photo of Evangelista wearing it. Rodrigo was born in 2003, which makes her outfit eight years older than her. Even though the singer didn't win any Grammys at this year's awards show, she delivered a thrilling performance of “Vampire” featuring streams of fake blood.

