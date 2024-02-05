Fashion
Men's hockey: Huskies split weekend with No. 10 Providence
The UConn men's hockey team was in for a tough task heading into this weekend to take on 10th-ranked Providence. It was a home series that began Friday in Storrs, Conn., at the Toscano Family Ice Forum, for a shutout game.
From the faceoff, the Huskies didn't get off to the best start in the first period as sophomore Samu Salminen was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for contact to the head. Following those penalties called in the first period, Providence scored two goals and took a 2-0 lead over the Huskies going into the break. Importantly, Hockey East also announced Salminen's additional discipline and one-game suspension Saturday morning, which would leave him unable to play in the final game of the UConns series against Providence.
In the second period, the Huskies had several chances to cut into the Friars' lead by outscoring Providence 14-8, but they struggled to find the back of the net. Providence goaltender Philip Svedeback played solid defense against UConn and kept them scoreless in the second period. The Friars managed to score another goal before the end of the period and entered the break with a 3-0 lead over the Huskies.
The Huskies generated power play opportunities in the third period, but continued to struggle on offense and finished 0-2 on the night. Providence didn't let up the rest of the period, outshooting UConn 13-5 and finding the net twice to seal the 5-0 victory. The loss marks the second straight game the Huskies have dropped against a ranked opponent after losing to Quinnipiac last weekend in the championship round of the annual CT Ice tournament.
The Ice Bus traveled to Providence, RI to conclude the final game of the home-and-home series with the Friars at Schneider Arena.
After a tough game against the Friars in Storrs, the Huskies turned things around and bounced back Saturday night. The first half was filled with penalties and both teams' special teams worked hard. UConn found early success by holding Providence scoreless on its three power plays. However, the Friars scored a goal late in the first period, but the official blew the play, issuing a goalie interference penalty on Providence. On a power play, UConn found the back of the net after freshman Jack Richard beat Svedeback for the goal as time expired in the first third of the game. The Huskies went into the break with a 1-0 lead.
The Huskies added constant pressure to the Friars defense in the second half. So much so that Providence turned the puck over and junior Chase Bradley took care of the rest and fired the puck in to extend UConn's lead to 2-0. However, the Huskies faced adversity late in the second period after sophomore Matthew Wood issued a five-minute major penalty and misconduct for collision. Additionally, this was followed by a holding penalty from senior John Spetz, which put the Huskies in a tough position as time expired in the second period.
Amid the elimination of five major and two minor minutes in the third period, Providence was able to find the back of the net and cut UConn's lead to one goal. The shorthanded Huskies got the job done and managed to survive the remaining time of the major by five minutes. From that point on, it was all goaltender Ethan Haider for the Huskies. Haider and the rest of the UConn defense were able to keep the Friars from scoring the tying goal. Providence dominated UConn 44-19. However, the Huskies persevered and completed the upset of the No. 10 Friars 2-1 on the road. UConns' penalty kill was one of their biggest strengths in the win, holding Providence one of nine on the power play. Haider finished with 42 saves and the win improved the Huskies' record to 12-13-2 overall and 7-9-1 in conference play. UConn is fifth in the Hockey East standings, with Massachusetts just below at sixth.
The Huskies will be back in action Friday to host No. 11 UMass at Toscano Family Ice Forum. They will then complete the home-and-home series by traveling to Massachusetts on Saturday. Puck drop for both games will take place at 7:00 p.m.
