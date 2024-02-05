Akron Zips men's basketball coach John Groce on Sports Tonight





Akron is 17-5 this season and sits in first place in the MAC standings with a 9-1 conference record.

CLEVELAND While the calendar has simply flipped to February, March Madness will soon take over with conference tournaments, NCAA tournament brackets, twists and turns and Cinderella stories – and the Akron Zippers The men's basketball team hopes to be part of all the fun. Sunday evening, Akron head coach John Groce and senior star Enrique Freeman stopped by the WKYC studios to join 3News Sports anchor Nick Camino on Sports tonight. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's headlines delivered to your inbox every weekday morning with 3News to GO free! newsletter After a 77-70 victory over Toledo Friday night in front of a nationally televised audience, the Zips moved to the top of the Mid-American Conference in first place with a 9-1 record. Overall, the Zips are 17-5 on the season and have big goals once the regular season ends in a month. On Tuesday night, Akron finds itself in another battle for first place in its conference when unheralded Central Michigan visits the JAR. Groce, Freeman and Camino talked about everything from Freeman's roots in Cleveland to the Zips' season so far, the MAC Tournament at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and the NCAA Tournament. This is the complete interview. An abridged version broadcast on Sports tonightnow broadcast every Sunday evening at 11:35 p.m. MORE THAN 3NEWS… Want to be the first to know about the most important local and national news? The latest sports? We have what you need! You can download the free WKYC app and receive the latest updates on your phone: Android, Apple.

