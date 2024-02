Blue Ivy Carter stole the show in a white Vivienne Westwood dress at the 2024 Grammys

Blue Ivy Carter stole the show at the 2024 Grammys and was here for it. Alongside her mother Beyonc and father Jay-Z, Carter and her parents skipped the red carpet and went straight to the show. Despite their subtle arrival, Carter's appearance still managed to become one of the most interesting talking points of the evening, in part because of her stunning looks. For this special evening, Carter wore a white mid-length dress from Vivienne Westwoodas reported She. It featured a draped, off-the-shoulder neckline and a corseted bodice with ruching that extended into a partial overlay above the pleated skirt. The off-white fabric had a silver sheen to it, perhaps a nod to her mother. Renaissance tour. VALERIE MACON/Getty Images To match the dress, Carter opted for a pair of boots in the same shade. The chunky platforms were from Laurrod and showed off Carter's fun, youthful style. She paired them with a white clutch. Keeping it minimalist, she skipped most jewelry and only wore a simple silver ring. Carter's glamor also deserved a moment of its own. She opted for a soft and gentle look. For eye makeup, she opted for a halo effect with a subtle brown base and a touch of metallic glitter eyeshadow in the center. She wore matching dark pink blush and lip gloss, giving the look a pop of color. In true Gen Z fashion, her braids were parted in the middle and her long, curly hair fell to her hip. On her nails, she wore a French manicure with a twist. The center of each white tip was decorated with a small red heart. The look was similar to the love letter envelope emoji, making it a fitting choice as Valentine's Day is just around the corner.

