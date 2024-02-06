How vintage won the Grammys red carpet





The awards show red carpet has become such a game of access, such a race for influence and connections to see who can pull off the most unique or hottest look on the runway. The answer this time was Beyonc. , in Pharrell Williams' January Louis Vuitton menswear show, any other approach may seem like a shock. But recently, a different trend has emerged, and at the 66th Annual Grammys, it reached critical mass. Indeed, it's so applause-worthy, here's hoping it's not a trend at all but rather a signal of permanent change in the fashion-Hollywood industrial complex. I'm talking about the rise of vintage. Or, as it is apparently now called, archival fashion. Here, archives are used to refer to anything that is simply not new. (Well, it was getting a little ridiculous to call clothes two seasons old vintage.) This could mean clothing from branded or personal archives. Sometimes also called closet.

At the Grammys, Laverne Cox, the E! red carpet host, led the way, as she also did at the Emmy Awards, in a red contraption for Comme des Garons Valentine's Day 2015. She chose this look, she said, because that this collection was about blood and roses and finding beauty in pain, and, well, that seemed particularly apropos to him.

Then there was Olivia Rodrigo, another vintage enthusiast (remember the 1995 Chanel suit she wore to the White House?), in a white Versace mermaid dress from 1995. Also Caroline Polachek in gothic 1998 Olivier Theyskens running through the purple veins and arteries. Billie Eilish in a recycled and personalized Chrome Hearts Barbie baseball jacket. Lana Del Rey in a found it herself Black vintage floral number with puff sleeves. Coi Leray in a Saint Laurent 2019 jacket and leotard, no pants.

And that was just the red carpet! Inside the Crypto.com Arena, Oprah wore a vintage Valentino couture 2004-5 sequinned shirt dress straight out of her closet, as she wrote on Instagramto introduce her part of the show's In Memoriam segment, and Miley Cyrus wore a vintage silver-fringed Bob Mackie to perform her song Flowers. Ms. Cyrus wore three other outfits during the evening: a Maison Margiela Cleopatra peek-a-boo dress made entirely of gold safety pins for her entrance; a black halter-neck and beaded Tom Ford jumpsuit when she won best pop solo performance; and a chocolate sequined Gucci dress when she won record of the year. Which is both a reflection of the current state of style and the perfect example of why vintage is such a smart solution.

The obsessive interest in the red carpet, which, despite efforts to demand more from it, is clearly not going to disappear, has transformed this particular phenomenon into a marketing tool used by fashion brands to sell more and more things; to promulgate the idea that no one should ever appear in the same thing twice. Not even, it seems, at the same awards ceremony!

(There's an unfortunate new trend where celebrities wear one dress to make their entrance and another to sit in their seats. Dua Lipa, for example, wore Courrges on the red carpet, portrayed in Mugler by Casey Cadwallader, then switched to a backless dress (black swimsuit number at the table.) The result is a virtuous or vicious cycle of anticipation and consumption, depending on your point of view. Even though some celebrities return the clothes the next day and, let's be honest, if it's a custom job they just keep them, the signal absorbed by the world watching them is that of a constant need for newness. Which, given what we know about the climate crisis and the fact that the easiest path to more sustainable fashion is to wear longer fashion, is the opposite of how any public figure should behave.

Vintage changes all that. It allows celebrities to showcase their ability to access clothing that would otherwise not be available to the public. This allows brands to maintain their relationships with these celebrities and relieves designers and their teams of the pressure of creating entirely new individual outfits at the same time as they create entire collections for ready-to-wear shows. (Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli, who dressed Taylor Swift in a custom look for the Grammys, recently told me that designing for awards season was like creating a full second collection.) Plus, it reinforces their heritage and their environmental credibility. And it shows the watching world that the best new dress for a special occasion might actually be an old dress. Or at least one that already exists. For me, that deserves an award in its own right. Here's hoping the Oscars stylists take note.

