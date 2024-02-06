Songzio, the Korean designer brand, is evolving into a fashion conglomerate

Translated by



Roberta HERRERA Published





February 5, 2024

In just five years, South Korean brand Songzio has undergone a radical transformation. The former niche men's brand, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023, has transformed itself into a true fashion powerhouse. The company has grown from a small team of employees to 285 today, of which 200 are dedicated to its 75 points of sale. It currently has a turnover of $78 million and is targeting $90 million in 2024, marking further acceleration with the opening of flagship stores in Seoul and Paris, as well as the launch of its first women's line.

An image from the Spring/Summer 2024 campaign photographed by Cho Gi-Seok – Songzio

The turning point came in 2017 when Jay Song, the son of founder Song Zio, who still chairs the house, took over the reins of the company and its creative direction. The brand, originally founded in Seoul in 1993, moved to Paris in the early 2000s and was present at Men's Fashion Week from 2006 to 2017. Song Zio, who is also an accomplished artist, was one of the first Korean designers to focus on men's fashion at a time when South Korea was rather conservative and closed to such creative and avant-garde fashion. Her small boutique in Seoul focused primarily on custom and special pieces for artists.

After growing up in this bohemian and artistic environment with his creative parents, Jay Song, 29, initially pursued studies in mathematics and art history at Columbia University in New York. However, upon his return to South Korea, he decided to revitalize the Songzio brand, which was struggling to develop commercially and attract the new generation of consumers. Initially supported by a financial partner, after two years he took full control of the company.

“It took us five years to really develop the brand, not only from a creative point of view but also in terms of organization, offering and distribution,” explained Jay Song during a meeting in Paris during of Men's Fashion Week, to which the brand has rejoined. appearing on the presentation calendar since June 2022. “This period has allowed us to expand the Songzio universe and solidify the brand in South Korea, our domestic market, where 95% of our sales are currently made thanks to our network of 75 direct sales points, including around 40 in Seoul,” he continued.

The brand directly manages all of its stores. Internationally, Songzio has around fifteen commercial partners, including Harvey Nichols in London, H. Lorenzo in Los Angeles, the Hypebeast site and Printemps in Paris, where it opened a pop-up store in December which received a warm welcome and was extended until December. mid February. Concerning the brand's production, 90% is carried out in South Korea, the rest in China and Vietnam for the most commercial lines.

A look from the last Fall/Winter 2024-25 show in Paris – Songzio

In addition to the main Songzio collection, which offers avant-garde elegance with oriental inspirations, the house has developed several lines. In 2018, she launched Songzio Homme, a slightly more accessible contemporary line, available in around twenty stores in Korea. In 2019, Zzero Songzio, a sporty and casual unisex line, joined the market. Featuring a small panther logo, it is also aimed at children and is sold in around twenty dedicated stores and corners.

As for the Zio Songzio line of formal suits for men, under license for 20 years, it was internalized in 2022. In addition, a range of more affordable essentials for men and women was developed for e-commerce. Finally, Jay Song plans to launch a women's ready-to-wear collection for spring-summer 2025. “In June, we will unveil around twenty looks. They will embody elegance and sophistication, exuding femininity. We plan to open around ten exclusive stores. dedicated to this line, allowing us to further express the Songzio universe,” he revealed.

Among its significant upcoming projects, the Korean brand is also focusing on the opening of two department stores. The first flagship, with an area of ​​1,000 square meters, will open in April in the luxury Gangnam district of Dosan Park, Seoul. Spanning five levels, it will revolve around the main Songzio line, its universe and its inspiration, with a space dedicated to artist exhibitions. The second will be inaugurated in Paris in the second half of the year at 10 rue Charlot in the Marais, occupying a space of 159 square meters spread over two levels.