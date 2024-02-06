Fashion
For Jonathan Marc Stein, accessibility and technology help move fashion forward
Because it's important to me that people understand that something doesn't have to be digital or mechanical to be technological and, by extension, technology doesn't have to be digital or mechanical to be accessible . I've devoted a lot of coverage over the years in this space to adaptive clothing and different body types. The natural tendency is to view assistive technologies as computer software features, and while this view predominates, the fact is that things like snaps, velcro, etc. are all pieces of analog technology that make dressing more accessible to people with disabilities. people. Likewise, I have also reported extensively on how physical spaces are made accessible and inclusive for the disabled community. In a nutshell, what these anecdotes ultimately illustrate is that accessibility, as always, has dynamic and extremely broad implications for people with disabilities.
As it turns out, Jonathan Marc Stein personifies these two ideals.
Based in Los Angeles and with a degree in mechanical engineering, Stein is now a fashion designer and creator of the eponymous brand Jonathan Marc Stein Atelier. Her company has worked with many celebrities and appeared in numerous magazines in top publications such as She And Harper's Bazaar. In a brief interview with me recently via email, Stein explained that diversity and inclusion, particularly in the fashion world, is a crucial consideration largely because contrary to popular belief, fashion does not is not just something you wear, it becomes a part of you and how you wear it. Express yourself. That's important, he said, because people come in so many different shapes and sizes and fashion should reflect such diverse body composition. This sentiment is obviously aimed at those from the disability community, where fashion matters and includes the aforementioned accessibility aids. People with disabilities want to look beautiful like everyone else; able-bodied people need to understand that they may put on and wear their clothes differently than the majority of people.
Clothing should be something that brings us all together while still allowing us to be unique, Stein said. From my point of view, when brands are not inclusive, it limits the potential of fashion.
Stein has a particular penchant for designing clothing that is accessible to plus-size men, telling me that he thinks it's important to make men look great. In essence, Stein strives to cultivate in men a feeling that creates a spark in their eyes. To that end, in Stein's eyes, a barometer of success is whether her designs help increase self-confidence and self-esteem when wearing them, regardless of a person's body composition.
Too often, trendy items aren't available in a wide range of sizes in today's fashion industry, Stein said. I hope to be a catalyst to help the industry move towards greater inclusion.
Aside from the fashion piece itself, Stein also insists that her Los Angeles showroom be disability-friendly and accessible to people with disabilities as much as possible. Likewise, he insists that his shows put inclusivity at the forefront to ensure everyone feels welcome and represented. To return to her previous point, these are more about the methods by which Stein is attempting to catalyze greater inclusiveness in the fashion industry.
When asked about the role of technology in his work, Stein, thanks to his engineering background, told me that technology plays a huge role in his work. In fact, Stein was keen to point out that he was constantly looking for ways to use his college degree. His studio looks a lot like what Apple's famous industrial design studio is supposed to be. In Stein's case, he said he had a multitude of tools and toys, including 3D printers, computerized sewing machines and CNC machines. [computerized numerical control] mills.
The blend of technology and fashion is one that I hope to continue and evolve with future collections and projects, he said.
As for the feedback, Stein told me that it was largely positive because of what he described as both bold and sophisticated designs. In a humbling moment, he admitted that he is very aware that not everything he creates is necessarily as accessible to the general public. As such, Stein said he's making a concerted effort to address these concerns, telling me his overarching goal is to create options that someone of any age can acquire. Stein wants everyone to feel like they can own one of his works, regardless of their socio-economic situation. He currently has many projects in the works that he can't wait to share with the rest of the world.
