Men's Basketball Weekend Recap: Purdue, North Carolina Win First 10 Games

A weekend that was expected to be one of the best of the men's basketball season certainly lived up to the hype. Four top-10 matches made last weekend one to remember.

No. 2 Purdue defeats No. 6 Wisconsin in Big Ten showdown

This was the only one of the weekend's top 10 clashes that took place on Sunday and it was a good finish. Purdue controlled most of the game, but Wisconsin stayed close throughout.

Every time Wisconsin seemed to come back, the Boilermakers would hit a big shot to silence the rowdy Badgers crowd. This is what could set Purdue apart from its team last year.

The Boilermakers won 75-69 for their seventh straight victory. Zach Edey had 18 points and 13 rebounds for a very solid game. Lance Jones and Braden Smith backed him up with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

For the Badgers, Tyler Wahl was great with 20 points.

No. 3 North Carolina dominates No. 7 Duke

North Carolina won in front of its incredible crowd, 93-84. While Duke played a solid game, the Tar Heels were simply better.

Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot led the way, scoring 21 and 25 points, respectively. Ingram hit a career-high five threes, sending the crowd into a frenzy with each one. Bacot dominated down low, giving the Tar Heels the upper hand throughout the game.

For Duke, Jared McCain led the way with 23 points. Kyle Filipowski was right behind him with 22 points.

No. 8 Kansas plays near-perfect game to easily defeat No. 4 Houston

The Jayhawk faithful were truly great, proving once again that Allen Fieldhouse is one of the toughest places to play in the entire country.

The Jayhawks played a phenomenal game from the start. They took advantage of a dominant first half to propel them to victory, 78-65. Hunter Dickinson led Kansas with 20 points. Kevin McCullar and Johnny Furphy each scored 17 points.

Houston, who is known for its generally incredible defense, couldn't sustain anything defensively. Kansas had its way for the vast majority of the game. Kansas dominated from start to finish, and in doing so, looked like the best team in the Big 12.

No. 5 Tennessee beats No. 10 Kentucky in high-scoring affair on the road

This game was close, with Tennessee having a slight lead for the majority of the action. Tenensee eventually pulled away and won 103-92.

It was Kentucky's second straight loss. Both losses came at home in games in which the Wildcats were favored.

Zakai Ziegler and Josiah-Jordan James have been great for the volunteers. They both scored 26 points in a winning effort. Dalton Knecht didn't score as many points as usual, but Tennesee was still incredible offensively, showing how deep they are on that side of the court.

Kentucky lost despite Rob Dillingham's 35 points coming off the bench.

Cincinnati and No. 18 Baylor win close Big 12 games

Cincinnati earned a much-deserved road win over Texas Tech, 75-72.

Simas Lukosius hit the game-winning jumper and led the Bearcats' scoring with 16 points. He hit four threes.

Texas Tech's Pop Isaacs scored a game-high 22 points.

Baylor was in control for most of the game against Iowa State, but the Cyclones came back late. The Bears held on to win 70-68. Iowa State made a three-timer at the buzzer that was a split-second too late, negating the potential game-winner and giving Baylor the victory.

No. 23 Oklahoma, No. 17 Utah State fall

Oklahoma surprisingly lost to UCF, 74-63. UCF dominated this game for most of the contest, limiting the Sooners' offense. Jaylin Sellers was the star for the Knights, scoring 20 points, including 13 from the free throw line.

UCF neutralized Oklahoma star Javian McCollum.

San Diego State was the better team against Utah State on Saturday, winning 81-67. Jaedon LeDee scored 16 points for the Aztecs. Great Osobor was once again the leader for the Aggies, scoring a game-high 17 points.

Indiana State and Saint Marys win against rivals

Indiana State and Drake met in a battle of the two best teams in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Indiana State field was in full swing and it was a sensational game. The Sycamores won 75-67.

They made more plays and now they sit comfortably alone atop the MVC. Robbie Avila was the key player for Indiana State, as he scored 20 points.

Indiana State is preparing to potentially make the NCAA tournament even if it fails to win the conference tournament.

On the West Coast, Saint Marys beat rival Gonzaga 64-62. Aidan Mahaney led all scorers with 20 points, including four threes to lead his Gaels to victory.

For the Zags, Ryan Nembhard scored 18 points and Graham Ike 16, but their offense was mostly dormant other than that. A controversial call late in the game led to a three by the Gaels and Gonzaga students threw trash on the floor.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few had to go onto the public address system to tell the fans to stop. Shortly after, the match ended in favor of Saint Mary's. This win was huge for their NCAA tournament hopes, as the Gaels might not need to rely on the WCC tournament to make it. Meanwhile, the Zags could be desperate for wins over Kentucky and Saint Marys to potentially make the tournament without an automatic bid. .

