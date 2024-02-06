TikTok Star Dresses for Israeli Hostages at Grammys: 'Bring Them Home'





Singer and social media influencer Montana Tucker, who has been a vocal advocate for the Israeli hostages and victims of October 7, wore a dress in honor of those who remain captive in Gaza at the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday night. The star walked the Grammys red carpet in a flesh-colored corset dress with a large yellow ribbon down the center that read “Bring Them Home,” in honor of the 132 hostages left in Gaza. Montana, who is Jewish herself, also wore a silver Star of David necklace. Israeli hostage defense organization Bring Them Home has worked behind the scenes to provide yellow ribbons at events, according to the Hollywood journalist. Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes wore yellow ribbons as a sign of support for the hostages, but more often than not it was a small gesture pinned to a star's dress or lapel, while Tucker's yellow ribbon was the centerpiece of her dress. TIKTOK MEGASTAR MONTANA TUCKER TALKS ABOUT AUTHENTICITY IN A SOCIAL MEDIA-DRIVEN WORLD Tucker has always been focused on using her platform to raise awareness about Holocaust education and anti-Semitism, even before Oct. 7, the Hollywood Reporter said. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last March, Tucker credited his activism to his grandparents, who were Holocaust survivors. “He always wore a pin that said, 'Never, ever forget, I'm a survivor,'” she said of her grandfather who died three years before. “So now it’s my turn to make sure people never forget.” Tucker visited Israel in December following the deadly Hamas terrorist attack that left 1,200 people dead and more than 250 kidnapped. In Israel, she organized a flash mob with a survivor of the Supernova music festival massacre where around 360 people were massacred on October 7. Although a few stars have come out in support of Israel, some in Hollywood have criticized celebrities for not being as outspoken about Israel and the October 7 massacre as they usually are on many political issues. Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport, for example, criticized his Hollywood colleagues at the Golden Globes early last month for not mentioning the Israeli hostages. COMEDIAN MICHAEL RAPAPORT IS A STAR IN “HARRY POTTER” ISRAELIAN PARODY OF COLLEGE PRESIDENTS’ TESTIMONY OF ANTISEMITISM “I'm embarrassed. I'm literally embarrassed. And it takes a lot for me to be embarrassed,” Rapaport said in his video message posted to X. “I'm embarrassed that no one said something, unless I “I was wrong the other night at the Golden Globes about the 133 hostages who were kidnapped in broad daylight in Israel on October 7.” “All this billion-dollar Barbie feminism and all these conscious young actors and actresses and there are hostages who are exactly the same age as them,” he added. “And not an actor, not a director, not a producer, not a comedian. Nobody said anything before the Golden Globes, after the Golden Globes, during the Golden Globes, nobody said anything.” He then apologized to Israel and the families of the remaining hostages “on behalf of the actors” for the awards snub. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Joseph A. Wulfsohn of Fox News contributed to this report.

