How Miley Cyrus Chose Her Bob Mackie Grammy Performance Dress

Miley Cyrus was the talk of the town, changing outfits at least four times, from stunning to raunchy – wearing Tom Ford, Gucci, Bob Mackie and Maison Margiela, all throughout the Grammys night.

She arrived on the red carpet of the 66th annual awards ceremony in a custom gold Maison Margiela Artisanal gown with styled hair inspired by the 1968 film “Barberella,” giving a retro Jane Fonda vibe. The dress was designed for her by creative director John Galliano and made in the Maison's haute couture workshops, according to the fashion house. The dress took 675 hours of craftsmanship, using 14,000 safety pins.

Cyrus, 31, who won her first and second Grammy Awards last night for Best Solo Performance and Best Record of the Year, changed outfits again to perform “Flowers” and pulled from the archives of legendary costume designer Bob Mackie for the looks.

She looked dazzling in a hand-beaded chiffon covered in silver and crystal rhinestones as well as some colorful sequins from Mackie's 2002 'To Broadway With Love' collection, inspired by the musical 'Sweet Charity'.

It was only a few weeks ago, on Dolly Parton's birthday, January 19, when Bob Mackie's team went to Cyrus' Hollywood Hills home to put the dress on her. It fits me like a glove.

“Nothing had to be considered. Most normal women can't pull off this dress. It's so beautifully toned,” Bob Mackie shares with Inside Edition. “Everything fits him like a model.”

“It felt like a match made in heaven at that point. We moved a hook and eye to the back, quite honestly. It was the smallest modification,” said Joe McFate, Mackie's design director since 24 years old, at Inside Edition Digital. “She did all her choreography for me in front of the mirror. She's incredible.”

To choose the dress, Mackie's team went back and forth with Miley's team to review photographs from her collection.

“I had held back on this photo because I thought this dress was a Miley Cyrus dress. So as soon as I sent her this photo, she was like, 'I need this dress,'” McFate reveals. But during For a while they couldn't find it. The dress had been stored in Mackie's large collection dating back 60 years.

“You can imagine we were tearing our hair out trying, well, I wasn't pulling my hair out, but I was watching. And believe me, when we found this dress and put it on her, “She was like a child. She wanted this dress. As soon as she saw it, she said 'that's it.' And when an artist has that kind of reaction to clothes, he will have confidence in himself.”

Backstage later in the evening, Cyrus was photographed wearing black beaded bangs, a lace bustier and pants, with a feather and beaded fringe shrug. The set was also part of Bob Mackie's 2002 “To Broadway With Love” collection.

This isn't the first time Miley Cyrus has worn Bob Mackie.

In 2002, she made an archival Bob Mackie dress on stage for his NBC New Year's performance of “Midnight Sky.” The dress, a hand-painted silk and iridescent beaded fringed gown, was also from her 2002 “To Broadway With Love” collection.

In 2021, she wore a Bob Mackie black sequin fringe dress alongside Pete Davidson for their promotional campaign leading up to hosting the New Year's Eve party LIVE in Miami – on NBC and Peacock TV.

“She's so polished and so respectful of Bob's story, so we immediately fell in love with her,” McFate adds of working with the singer.

Throughout his career, Mackie has designed some of the world's most famous outfits for some of the most influential celebrities, including Cher, Pink, Liza Minnelli, Diana Ross, Bernadette Peters and the entire costume collection on “The Carol Burnett Show“Don’t forget he also designed many “Barbie” outfits.

What is it about Bob Mackie that attracts such icons? Even Bob doesn't know that.

“I haven’t figured it out yet, although I think I understand artists and what they like when they come out and the audience reacts a certain way,” Mackie said.

Next, Mackie teams up with Burnett again to style her for the press events leading up to the premiere of AppleTV+ on “Palm Royale.”

A documentary about his life directed by Matthew Miele is due to be released later this year.