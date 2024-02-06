Fashion
How Miley Cyrus Chose Her Bob Mackie Grammy Performance Dress
Miley Cyrus was the talk of the town, changing outfits at least four times, from stunning to raunchy – wearing Tom Ford, Gucci, Bob Mackie and Maison Margiela, all throughout the Grammys night.
She arrived on the red carpet of the 66th annual awards ceremony in a custom gold Maison Margiela Artisanal gown with styled hair inspired by the 1968 film “Barberella,” giving a retro Jane Fonda vibe. The dress was designed for her by creative director John Galliano and made in the Maison's haute couture workshops, according to the fashion house. The dress took 675 hours of craftsmanship, using 14,000 safety pins.
Cyrus, 31, who won her first and second Grammy Awards last night for Best Solo Performance and Best Record of the Year, changed outfits again to perform “Flowers” and pulled from the archives of legendary costume designer Bob Mackie for the looks.
She looked dazzling in a hand-beaded chiffon covered in silver and crystal rhinestones as well as some colorful sequins from Mackie's 2002 'To Broadway With Love' collection, inspired by the musical 'Sweet Charity'.
It was only a few weeks ago, on Dolly Parton's birthday, January 19, when Bob Mackie's team went to Cyrus' Hollywood Hills home to put the dress on her. It fits me like a glove.
“Nothing had to be considered. Most normal women can't pull off this dress. It's so beautifully toned,” Bob Mackie shares with Inside Edition. “Everything fits him like a model.”
“It felt like a match made in heaven at that point. We moved a hook and eye to the back, quite honestly. It was the smallest modification,” said Joe McFate, Mackie's design director since 24 years old, at Inside Edition Digital. “She did all her choreography for me in front of the mirror. She's incredible.”
To choose the dress, Mackie's team went back and forth with Miley's team to review photographs from her collection.
“I had held back on this photo because I thought this dress was a Miley Cyrus dress. So as soon as I sent her this photo, she was like, 'I need this dress,'” McFate reveals. But during For a while they couldn't find it. The dress had been stored in Mackie's large collection dating back 60 years.
“You can imagine we were tearing our hair out trying, well, I wasn't pulling my hair out, but I was watching. And believe me, when we found this dress and put it on her, “She was like a child. She wanted this dress. As soon as she saw it, she said 'that's it.' And when an artist has that kind of reaction to clothes, he will have confidence in himself.”
Backstage later in the evening, Cyrus was photographed wearing black beaded bangs, a lace bustier and pants, with a feather and beaded fringe shrug. The set was also part of Bob Mackie's 2002 “To Broadway With Love” collection.
This isn't the first time Miley Cyrus has worn Bob Mackie.
In 2002, she made an archival Bob Mackie dress on stage for his NBC New Year's performance of “Midnight Sky.” The dress, a hand-painted silk and iridescent beaded fringed gown, was also from her 2002 “To Broadway With Love” collection.
In 2021, she wore a Bob Mackie black sequin fringe dress alongside Pete Davidson for their promotional campaign leading up to hosting the New Year's Eve party LIVE in Miami – on NBC and Peacock TV.
“She's so polished and so respectful of Bob's story, so we immediately fell in love with her,” McFate adds of working with the singer.
Throughout his career, Mackie has designed some of the world's most famous outfits for some of the most influential celebrities, including Cher, Pink, Liza Minnelli, Diana Ross, Bernadette Peters and the entire costume collection on “The Carol Burnett Show“Don’t forget he also designed many “Barbie” outfits.
What is it about Bob Mackie that attracts such icons? Even Bob doesn't know that.
“I haven’t figured it out yet, although I think I understand artists and what they like when they come out and the audience reacts a certain way,” Mackie said.
Next, Mackie teams up with Burnett again to style her for the press events leading up to the premiere of AppleTV+ on “Palm Royale.”
A documentary about his life directed by Matthew Miele is due to be released later this year.
RELATED STORIES
|
Sources
2/ https://www.insideedition.com/how-miley-cyrus-picked-out-her-bob-mackie-grammy-performance-dress-on-dolly-partons-birthday-85863
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Miley Cyrus Chose Her Bob Mackie Grammy Performance Dress
- California storm: Atmospheric river sends debris into Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles
- State agencies react to the weekend earthquake News
- Elections in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto leading the race for Prime Minister, Imran Khan still in prison, here is their position on India
- Boris Johnson wishes King Charles a “full and speedy recovery” | Entertainment
- Indonesian colleges of philosophy and theology criticize President Joko Widodo's political attitude: Okezone video
- Fallout in the region after US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria
- All players from the 2018 world junior team remain suspended by Hockey Canada pending the appeal
- Usher Fronts Skims Men's Underwear Campaign Launches Limited Edition Alternative Album Cover and Bonus Track Skims Coming Home
- Supermarket Survey 2024-25 | ACCC
- Florida's first cannabis university to open
- Colonel Men's Tennis drops the match to LSU, 6-1