Taylor Swift's $18,000 2024 Grammys After-Party Dress Is Dripping in Sequins

She's the best thing at this party. After making history at the 2024 Grammys with her fourth album of the year win, Taylor Swift headed to an afterparty to hang out with friends including Ed Sheeran, Ice Spice and Sabrina Carpenter, but not before a quick change of outfit. Swift swapped her corseted Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress from the ceremony for another white-hot look, selecting a fully embellished gown. Valentino midi ($18,000) for the after-hours celebration. The five-figure dress features gold and silver sequins and beading details from top to bottom, along with a romantic A-line skirt and delicate spaghetti straps. Followers of Swift's many style eras might find the feminine style reminiscent of the champagne-colored Valentino dress the superstar singer wore on stage during her “Speak Now” tour in 2011 and 2012. Taylor Swift chose this embellished Valentino midi dress for a Grammys after-party. Valentino The slip-like style might remind some Swifties of the iconic Valentino dress she wore on her “Speak Now” tour. WireImage Thanks to its blockbuster Tour of the eraswhich resumes Wednesday in Tokyo, the “You're Losing Me” singer has been busy paying homage to her past fashion moments of late by occasionally mixing and matching stylistic elements from her music career. Fans were quick to associate Swift's first Grammys look with her “Reputation” era, for example, thanks to its all-black-and-white color palette, but she also incorporated a nod to “Midnights” via her turn necklace by Lorraine Schwartz, which incorporated a vintage watch set at 12 o'clock. After the Grammys, Swift celebrated with friends including Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter and Ice Spice. here isMUNA/X Earlier in the evening, she walked the red carpet in Schiaparelli Haute Couture. MovieMagic For more Page Six style… And Swifties will soon have a new era (and aesthetic) to appreciate: While accepting her Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy last night, the singer announced that her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” will be released on April 19.

