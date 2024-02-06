Kandi Burruss' 2024 Grammy Awards Dress Details and Photos





If there's one thing Kandi Burruss knows how to do, it's rock a gorgeous, glamorous style. That's exactly what Kandid did for the 2024 Grammy Awards which took place on February 4. For the star-studded occasion, where Kandian announced his departure fromThe Real Housewives of Atlanta(more details below), she wore a sleek, shimmering backless dress and punctuated her look with eye-catching accessories. Keep scrolling to get all the details of Kandi's stunning 2024 Grammy Awards look, and click here to see some fabulous Grammy styles designed byProject trackIt’s Christian Siriano! Kandi Burruss's 2024 Grammy Awards dress “I look forward to all the blessings that come into my life!” Kandi gushed in the caption of a Instagram photo of herself at the Grammys wearing a stunning sparkling dress by Retrofete. The dress featured a halter neck and a black underlay covered in sparkling silver embellishments. Kandi paired her dazzling dress with Christian Louboutin heels, H. Crowne jewelry and a black heart-shaped purse with sparkly outlines, thanking the stylist Jeremy Haynes for the general appearance. Here's what you may have missed on Bravo: Kandi Burruss Leaves The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “I'm Going to Take a Time” Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Share Sweet Messages Amid Her RHOA Exit Todd Tucker Shares Restaurant Empire Update with Kandi: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Kandi also thanked the makeup artistLaetitia Beyina for her stunning silver smoky eye and glamorous pink lips and her credited hairstylist Alexandre Armand for her discreet and totally glamorous waves. Kandi Burruss' pre-Grammy Awards dress In addition to her Grammys dress, Kandi also sported another stunning look ahead of the main event. At the pre-Grammy gala, which took place on February 3, Kandi dressed in an elegant asymmetrical white satin dress that featured a large cutout and sparkling silver braided detailing on the front. Kandi was joined by her husband, Todd Tucker, who donned a black suit with a sleek tuxedo jacket that featured black velvet lapels and an all-over brocade design. Kandi Burruss announces her departure from RHOA Besides showing off an incredible look at the Grammys, Kandi also had something else to reveal: that she was moving away fromRHOAafter 14 seasons with the cast. “I decided I wasn’t coming back this year,” Kandi explained.Varietywhile walking the red carpet at the Grammy Awards. “I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a while, I’m not coming back this year.” Todd tooteasedwhat could be next for Kandi after her exit from the franchise, writing on Instagram before sharing the news: “She's not acting! We're coming in different this year!”

