



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Many customers are issuing a warning about a popular online fashion rental service, reporting big problems ranging from shipping delays to the inability to cancel their subscription. For about $83 a month, Brianne Miers of Easton, Northampton County, receives a rotating closet of The Tote with four elements at once. “I just thought it was a really fun and affordable way to add new clothes to my wardrobe,” she said. Miers says she has been an occasional member since 2016. “Over the past year, I noticed that the quality of the articles had dropped significantly and the website wasn't working properly. There were just a lot of little things,” she said. Then there were big things. Miers says that while shipments used to arrive within days, they now took up to four weeks. And she couldn't pause her subscription, cancel it, or contact customer service. “I tried it a few times with the chat feature,” she said. “I tried to call, then the number was disconnected.” Nearly two dozen people are reporting similar issues on a Facebook group, and Le Tote has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau. Le Tote was founded in 2012 and acquired by Lord and Taylor in 2019. In 2020, Le Tote and Lord and Taylor filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. They were later bought by the investment company Saadia Group in 2021. The Troubleshooters attempted to call the Saadia Group and Le Tote, but were never successful. We also emailed the company and used their chat feature, but never received a response. However, the Troubleshooters were able to become new customers. “You can still sign up. And what's really annoying is that the website is still up, you really wouldn't know there were these issues if you just went to the website as a new customer ” said Miers. “It would be great to get the word out not to sign up.” Miers now disputes his latest accusation from Tote. She also canceled her credit card in hopes of avoiding future charges. It appears that Saadia owns or had a distribution center in Lancaster, but its operational status is federal website now displays as Out of Service. If troubleshooters receive a response from Le Tote, we will let you know.

