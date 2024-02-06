Megan Fox Wears Chainmail Dress at 2024 Grammys Viewing Party





When it comes to Megan Fox's fashion preferences, skin is always on point. The actress, 37, went with another barely-there outfit on Sunday night, attending the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards viewing party in a sheer chainmail dress. The piece was adorned with silver sequins, and although she opted not to wear a bra, the “Jennifer's Body” star wore a white thong underneath the look. Fox managed to give the mini dress a glamorous touch, briefly covering it with an oversized black fur coat to protect against the rain. Once on the red carpet, however, the star unzipped her outerwear, revealing her risky ensemble. The mum-of-three completed the look with silver wedge heels and a matching bag, while her jewelry in particular, a silver lip charm, also helped make a statement. Megan Fox arrived at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards viewing party in a chainmail dress. Getty Images for Janie's Fund The 37-year-old actress teamed the sheer look with a black fur coat and silver wedge heels. Getty Images for Janie's Fund Fox showed off dark eye makeup and a show-stopping silver lip charm. Getty Images for Janie's Fund Fox also showed off her new hair color, ditching her vibrant red locks for a soft shade of pink. Her dark makeup highlighted her green eyes, while her pouty lips were covered in dark pink gloss. While there was a lot to focus on when it came to this outfit, Fox's pink nails couldn't be missed. They were painted with gel polish from CND, aptly titled Shellac Kiss of a Rose ($15.95). Before the event, Fox changed her hair color, swapping her vibrant red locks for a soft shade of pink. Megan Fox / Instagram The star has been sporting flamboyant red hair in recent months. jennakristina/Instagram Of course, Fox chose to show off her outfit on social media before heading out for the night, posting a series of stunning photos taken by Jacob Webster for Instagram. girl, interrupted, she captioned the post, which gave fans a better look at the bright and bold dress, as well as a full sleeve of arm tattoos depicting cherry blossoms, although It's unclear if his ink was fake at this time. Fans loved the jaw-dropping look, with one commenting: “Well that made my day.” Of course, the 37-year-old is no stranger to risky looks. marc_eram/Instagram While she often walks the red carpet with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper was not present at the event. SplashNews.com For more Page Six style… Although Fox is no stranger to coordinating red carpet looks with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper was not in attendance at the event, although the couple later met when they were spotted attending Billie Eilish's Grammy after-party at the Fleur Room in West Hollywood. . The two were spotted in Aspen earlier this year, bundled up in black coats while out shopping. They also attended the famous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party together in December, where Fox wore a body-hugging white corset dress from Mirror Palais.

