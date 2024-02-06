Miley Cyrus' stunning looks at the 2024 Grammys: Nude dress, sparkling Gucci dress, more





A memorable night of music requires a myriad of stunning looks, right? Miley Cyrus seemed to think so as she prepared for her first Grammy win with five outfit changes at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. On Sunday night, the “Flowers” singer, who won best pop solo performance and record of the year for her disco pop ballad, didn't just win best record. WATCH: Miley Cyrus Throws Shade at Liam Hemsworth During Grammys Performance From her barely-there chainmail dress to her feathered jumpsuit and sparkly backless dress, Miley also took home the best-dressed crown. Here take a look at his fI have dazzling outfit changesat the 2024 Grammy Awards. The “naked” red carpet dress © Frazer Harrison The former Disney muse struck a chord when she wore a custom Maison Margiela nude dress as she arrived on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Paying homage to her godmother Dolly Parton's signature style, Miley styled her chocolate locks in a voluminous '70s bouffant, letting her cascading hair fall over her shoulders in vampy curls. The Ethereal Acceptance Suit © Christopher Polk All eyes were on the Tennessee-born star as she took the stage to accept her golden gong from Mariah Carey in a shimmering backless Tom Ford jumpsuit. The sophisticated high neckline that opened into a backless design highlighted Miley's patchwork tattoos, while all-over beading added a touch of sparkle to her milestone moment. The dress with sparkling fringes © John Shearer While most of the performers had taken their seats for the evening, Miley's sartorial roulette was just beginning. Taking the stage, Miley offered another look by donning a Tina Turner-style fringed dress for her performance of “Flowers.” The lace jumpsuit © CBS Photo Archive Fresh off the stage, Miley was photographed backstage in a lace bustier with a sweetheart neckline. The “Wrecking Ball” singer donned matching fringed pants, adding a dramatic feathered shrug to her jewelry ensemble. The Record of The Year feathered dress © Kevin Mazur In an effort to save the best for last, Miley changed outfits again before taking home record of the year for “Flowers.” The star looked stunning in a chocolate brown Gucci dress dripping with copper sequins, embodying her distinctive sartorial prowess. With a hip-high slit, open back, and one-shoulder neckline, Miley's asymmetrical ensemble only made her shine brighter as she took the stage. To complete her radiant ensemble, Miley accessorized with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 handbag and brown patent leather Signoria pumps.

