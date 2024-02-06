The 6 biggest trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week





New York Fashion Week is just around the corner, but those in the know know that what's now known as Fashion Month has already (unofficially) started. The latest fall/winter 2024 fashion shows took place in Denmark, home to It-girl brands like Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen and more, during Copenhagen Fashion Week. If you want to know what the big cool-girl trends will be next season, this industry event is not to be missed. As with every series of shows, there are bound to be a handful of trends that surface the following season. To keep you ahead of the curve, I've identified what you need to know about the best CPHFW fall/winter 2024 shows. From larger-than-life bags to stylish gloves to suits, discover the best trends from Scandinavian city fashion for 2024 that's worth adding to your fall moodboard. Playful proportions Open gallery Now is the time for you to stock up on those micro-bags; oversized handbags, from totes to clutches, were a mainstay on the Copenhagen catwalks. Whether you carry it in the crook of your arm like an exaggerated clutch, over your shoulder like an undeniably chic backpack, or simply carry it in your hand like your favorite designer bag, get ready to carry all the essentials and even more so with this major bag. trend for fall. ALC Leo Vegan Leather Bag The Row Idaho XL Cotton Twill Tote Bag Khaite Lotus Medium Suede Tote Bag Oversized Scarves Open gallery Most people long for the day when they can shed their layers for spring and summer, but fashion is always a season ahead and that means knitwear. Yes, scarves are often an afterthought when dressing for the cold, but next season, according to Forza, MKDT Studio and Lovechild 1979, it'll be all about letting the last layer be the hero of your outfit. And let's be honest, who doesn't want to be warm and cozy during the fall and winter months? Free People – Rangeley Boucl Knit Scarf Acne Studios Knitted Fringe Applique Scarf COS Oversized Double-Faced Wool Scarf Workwear essentials Open gallery Tailoring isn't new to the runways, but Danish designers are adding a cool twist to their offerings. We saw workwear with a twist at Mfpen, which launched its first women's collection for fall 2024, with safety pins as a notable embellishment on its pieces. Other brands opting for assembled pieces were Baum und Pfergarden and The Garment. Alex Mill Wyatt striped shirt Madewell long cutout cardigan Favorite girl Favorite pants Pure details Open gallery In case you haven't already heard, pure fashion isn't going anywhere anytime soon and this season proves it. Yes, there will be sheer skirts and dresses, like those featured at Forza and Rotate, but this time around, the designers are taking a slightly unexpected approach to the trend. Stay stylish with her pieces with tall clear boots while The Garment opted for voluminous clear gloves, worn alone or over winter coats. Remain Birger Christensen x Anny Nord Matrix Knee High Boots Birrot multicolored Saranghae mid-length skirt Wolford Satin Touch 20 knee highs Bubble skirts Open gallery Those of you who have been hesitant to invest in the bubble skirt trend can rest easy and finally get on board. This '80s-inspired hemline has been spotted at Niklas Skovgard, Remain and others, which tells me we were about to see this look. everywhere come autumn. Interior The Fran bubble-hem midi dress Now 70% off & Other Stories sleeveless bubble mini dress Now 30% off Vrtige High Waist Elastic Pleated Mini Skirt with Ruffle Hem Arm adornments Open gallery Looking for a new way to accessorize? Consider something for your arms, like arm warmers or long opera-length gloves. Paolina Russo creates eye-catching knits with a touch of grunge, and that includes some stunning (and comfortable) cuffs. If you prefer traditional gloves, Wood Wood offered long knit options while Rotate let its sheer version grace one of its bridal looks. Paolina Russo Gray Intarsia Cuffs Tarpop long tulle and mesh gloves Now 33% off Manokhi stitched leather gloves

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elle.com/fashion/trend-reports/a46631868/copenhagen-fashion-week-fall-2024-trends/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos