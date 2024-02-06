Erin Holland in bodycon dress shows off her shoulders at Argylle premiere





Erin Holland slays the red carpet in a bodycon dress. The singer attended the Sydney premiere of Argylle on Wednesday, dropping jaws in a little red sequined Rebecca Vallance mini dress. “Dressed to kill,” she captioned an Instagram video of her posing for photos. How does the 34-year-old approach health and wellness? Celebwell has put together her top lifestyle habits. “I strive to always make good choices for myself, from exercising daily to eating a healthy, balanced diet and taking care of my mental well-being. However , I'm learning to be kind to myself when my life doesn't allow it. Routines, I can go a day or two without a gym if my schedule doesn't allow it!” Erin said WHO on how she approached health. “It’s all about balance and being kind to yourself.” Erin tries to keep her diet clean, filling her plate with healthy foods. A “healthy breakfast of poached eggs, avocado and tomatoes on rye toast or a protein bar and coffee or green juice if I'm on the run” is on her morning menu. For lunch, she might have a Poke Bowl with protein (salmon or chicken), Vietnamese rice paper rolls, or a salad wrap. For dinner, “steak/chicken/fish with steamed vegetables, clean stir-fry with brown rice” are on his plate. “Snacks include Munch superfood snacks (they're so delicious), salt and vinegar vegetable chips, or a cheeky bag of red frogs if I need a pick-me-up. (I'm known for always having a sweet treat in my purse, I can't shake it.) this vice!), she says.df44d9eab23ea271ddde7545ae2c09ec “I try to train every day possible. It's as much for my mental health as it is physical, especially in a year like 2020. I train with PT superstar Ben Lucas on average twice a week,” Erin explains about the exercise. She also participates in “a mix of strength, barre, yoga and spin classes for the rest of the day,” she says. “This usually ends up being between 4 and 7 days a week, depending on the schedule.” “I also love working out at home now this year because it's taught me that I can get a really good sweat anytime, anywhere, without any equipment!” Erin said. “I also find that making it part of my morning routine means I go 99% of the time. I've recognized that I'm definitely not an afternoon workout person, so getting up and going on autopilot from the first hour of my day is the best thing for me.”

