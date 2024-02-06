Harlem Fashion Row to Host 6th Annual Black History Month Fashion Summit





HFR has curated an impressive line-up of sponsors and panelists as well as a spectacular fashion showcase for HFR Live – The Iconic Era. Style icon Dapper Dan is among the special guests billed for the event. NEW YORK, February 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Harlem Fashion Row (HFR), the premier advocacy agency for designers of color, announced the 6th edition of its annual Black History Month Summit. The event, named HFR- Experience the iconic era, is planned for Thursday February 15Since 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) Live Black History Summit

HFR's Black History Month Fashion Summit celebrates the contributions of notable Black designers, pioneers, creative directors, editors and influencers in the fashion industry. Select retail brands, fashion icons and industry professionals will converge at the New York Venue to discuss and showcase opportunities in the fashion industry. Gap inc. And Hugo Boss collaborate in the event as sponsors. During the Summit, Gap Inc. will engage in conversation with Dapper Dan, a new York style icon and their long-time partner, to discuss their latest collaboration. HFR has prepared a list of panelists and topics for the event. Some confirmed panelists for the event include Vogue Shopping Editor Alexis Bennettfashion designer Andrea Iyamah and Asia Milla Ware of THE CUT. Experts will discuss how to build a successful Black-owned D to C brand, what works for HBCU fashion departments, and more. The Fashion Summit was created to inspire the Black and Latinx community and inform them of the opportunities available in fashion. Brandice DanielsCEO of Harlem Fashion Row, said: “We are honored to once again host an event highlighting the impact of Black creativity in fashion. I'm proud of the progress we've made over the years, the guests who have graciously agreed to share their wisdom and expertise, and the opportunities provided to our future designers. » For the past two years, the HFR Fashion Summit has been held virtually. However, this year's event will take place in person in Harlem, new York. Notable speakers who have appeared on the program in the past include Nasr, editor and chief of Harper's Bazaar; Terry Aginsauthor and former Wall Street Journal columnist; Constance Whiteaward-winning journalist and arbiter of culture and style; Tom Ford; And Anish MelwaniChairman and CEO of LVMH Inc. For more information or to register for the event, visit Harlem Fashion District About Fashion Row in Harlem

Founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel, the organization supports emerging talent and provides a platform for underrepresented African American and Latino designers. Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) engages audiences and aligns brand partners with emerging designers of color in fashion. HFR's mission is to discover and showcase emerging talent of color through a platform of national events and custom, multi-platform programs. The organization initiates innovative events that attract a multitude of diverse influencers related to the fashion industry. Their goal is to provide real business opportunities for people of color in the fashion world to showcase their skills and abilities in an industry often inaccessible to this group. To learn more, please visit www.harlemsfashionrow.com . SOURCE Harlems Fashion Row

