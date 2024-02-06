She didn't want her sister to wear her prom dress, but mom completely remade it » TwistedSifter

For some people, a ball gown may not be a very sentimental item. We really don't know what will be special for one person, because it might not be special at all for another.

So, I know this might sound a little stupid, but it's important to me. This is currently an argument with my family. I (25, F) had my prom in 2017 and bought my entire prom outfit for myself because my family didn't have the best economy and I saved for over a year for being able to buy the dress and jewelry of my dreams (all in total about $300, which is a lot for us). I had an amazing time and this dress is very important to me because I have never had the best confidence and it made me feel beautiful.

Now my sister (18, F, let's call her Annie) is having her prom later this year and she asked if she could use my dress too. She loves it and wants to use it. I told her I would prefer she didn't do it because it's very important to me (I also have Nero disorder and it's hard for me to let other people use my stuff) and she said agreed and said she at least 'wanted to ask, but she was okay with finding another dress. I said I would help pay if she wanted (and if she wanted she could use the jewelry, she would wear the hair accessories). I have a fairly stable income. Annie thanked me and said we could go shopping together.

Now I live about three hours from my family because of school and I don't go home often because I don't have a car. I came home last week to visit my nephews (my cousins' kids, she's like a sister) being baptized. When I walk through the front door of my parents' house, Annie is wearing my prom dress and my grandmother and mother are taking measurements. I asked them what they were doing and they said I'm AH for not letting Annie use it. She is my “little sister” after all (mom’s words).

I got upset and yelled at Annie to take it off, which I then apologized for. She thought I had changed my mind since Mom said I agreed. I yelled at my mom and grandma because they were trying to go behind my back and even change the dress to fit Annie better, she weighs 155 pounds, I weighed almost 300 pounds when I carried her. I cried and yelled at them.

As soon as Annie came back with my dress, I took it and packed it, saying I would stay with my cousin. Now my family is torn apart. Some people agree with me and others say I'm an AH for not letting Annie use it. I don't feel like I was wrong for not letting her use it, after all, I paid for my entire dress and I even offered to pay for her dress. So AITA?

