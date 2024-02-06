Fashion
She didn't want her sister to wear her prom dress, but mom completely remade it » TwistedSifter
For some people, a ball gown may not be a very sentimental item. We really don't know what will be special for one person, because it might not be special at all for another.
In general, you should trust your loved ones with the sentimentality of their items.
OP saved to buy her own prom dress, and for a myriad of reasons, it is very special to her.
So, I know this might sound a little stupid, but it's important to me. This is currently an argument with my family.
I (25, F) had my prom in 2017 and bought my entire prom outfit for myself because my family didn't have the best economy and I saved for over a year for being able to buy the dress and jewelry of my dreams (all in total about $300, which is a lot for us).
I had an amazing time and this dress is very important to me because I have never had the best confidence and it made me feel beautiful.
Her younger sister asked to wear it but OP said no, but offered a compromise.
Now my sister (18, F, let's call her Annie) is having her prom later this year and she asked if she could use my dress too. She loves it and wants to use it.
I told her I would prefer she didn't do it because it's very important to me (I also have Nero disorder and it's hard for me to let other people use my stuff) and she said agreed and said she at least 'wanted to ask, but she was okay with finding another dress.
I said I would help pay if she wanted (and if she wanted she could use the jewelry, she would wear the hair accessories). I have a fairly stable income. Annie thanked me and said we could go shopping together.
She was surprised to see her sister trying on the dress when she got home.
Now I live about three hours from my family because of school and I don't go home often because I don't have a car. I came home last week to visit my nephews (my cousins' kids, she's like a sister) being baptized.
When I walk through the front door of my parents' house, Annie is wearing my prom dress and my grandmother and mother are taking measurements.
I asked them what they were doing and they said I'm AH for not letting Annie use it.
She is my “little sister” after all (mom’s words).
Her mother and grandmother had lied, thinking OP was stupid.
I got upset and yelled at Annie to take it off, which I then apologized for.
She thought I had changed my mind since Mom said I agreed.
I yelled at my mom and grandma because they were trying to go behind my back and even change the dress to fit Annie better, she weighs 155 pounds, I weighed almost 300 pounds when I carried her.
I cried and yelled at them.
She doesn't blame her sister, but wonders if she's an idiot.
As soon as Annie came back with my dress, I took it and packed it, saying I would stay with my cousin.
Now my family is torn apart. Some people agree with me and others say I'm an AH for not letting Annie use it.
I don't feel like I was wrong for not letting her use it, after all, I paid for my entire dress and I even offered to pay for her dress.
So AITA?
Reddit will let him know!
The first comment says no always means no.
This person says they're ruining everything, actually.
They say mom turned this into unnecessary drama.
OP can't be wrong because it's only his decision.
This commenter assumes that OP should keep important things with her from now on.
I can't believe a mother would do that.
Just an outright lie between sisters!
If you thought this was an interesting read, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws free housing in exchange for childcare, but things changed when they didn't not keep their end of the bargain.
|
Sources
2/ https://twistedsifter.com/2024/02/she-didnt-want-her-sister-to-wear-her-prom-dress-but-mom-went-over-her-head-and-completely-remade-it/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- She didn't want her sister to wear her prom dress, but mom completely remade it » TwistedSifter
- Film review: Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days” is sublime
- How can I copy only the values and paste them into a new Google Sheet using Apps Script?
- MP CM meets PM Modi ahead of February 11 visit to Jhabua
- US sends top Treasury officials to China to discuss economy
- The formidable writer who conquered Hollywood
- William Inge: Alabama football to hire Washington assistant
- Harlem Fashion Row to Host 6th Annual Black History Month Fashion Summit
- MARCH 1 | BOLLYWOOD EVENING | WINDY FRIDAY | Tickets KALA CHASHMA PARTY, Fri March 1, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.
- Nest-aware subscription/account migration
- From Joko Widodo to Gibran Rakabuming Raka
- National Sick Pay Day Is ill-health hampering the UK economy? | economics