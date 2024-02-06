What's Behind the Mafia Trend and What It Means for Fashion and Beauty Brands

The Sopranos turns 25 this year, and the mob lady with big hair, fur coats, animal prints, and lots of gold jewelry is back and trending on TikTok.

While HBO denies having anything to do with this trend, The Sopranos likely has something to do with it as Gen Z seeks to recreate the iconic looks of characters like Carmela Soprano and Adriana La Cerva.

Like any TikTok trend, the mafia aesthetic probably won't stick around for too long. But there are lasting lessons for brands.

What's yours is mine: The cyclical nature of fashion and beauty is nothing new, but as each generation rediscovers trends from the past, they find ways to add their own unique touch to looks.

Take some fur. Once a status symbol for the wealthy, wearing fur has become a controversial move as some consumers oppose animal cruelty.

But now, driven in part by the Mafia Wives aesthetic, fur is booming, but with a Gen Z twist.

Fast fashion companies are capitalizing on the trend with faux fur clothing that gives consumers a luxurious look at a lower cost, while second-hand retailers are also offering this look at a lower cost, using the eco-friendly model to entice consumers to buy real fur. without the guilt.

Searches and social interest for Zara's faux fur jackets and similar products increased 212.7% year-over-year, according to Trendalytics data cited by CNN.

When vintage e-commerce retailer The Sil partnered with Edwards-Lowell Furs to host an online auction of used coats, the first batch of furs sold out within minutes, the company told CNN. founder and CEO of The Sil, Natalie Bloomingdale.

Although fur was once synonymous with luxury, fast fashion brands are currently well-positioned to sell on affordability and as a suitable alternative, Kayla Marci, senior retail analyst at analytics firm Edited, told CNN .

Lesson: Whatever the trend, you can be sure that Gen Z will look to fast fashion and the resale market to make it their own. We expect sales from online fashion resale platforms to grow 4.5% to $13.68 billion this year, driven by Gen Z's desire for second-hand clothing.

Go big or go home: After years of perfecting the without makeup Look, consumers are changing direction, sporting smokey eyes, dark lipsticks and heavy contouring.

Personally, I'm really excited to take a break from the clean girl aesthetic. I was so bored, said Sarah Tanno, global creative director of Haus Labs. The mafia woman's aesthetic has a sense of indifferent glamor. I think it's trendy because women like to feel powerful and glamorous.

Inspired by consumers seeking bolder looks, beauty brands are launching new products with more pigmented formulas, like Charlotte Tilbury's new Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks, by Allure. Contouring sticks are also returning to shelves.

And for consumers who don't want to splurge, there's a dupe for every luxury brand product.

Beyond beauty, the maximalist approach applies to all aspects of the Mob Wife trend.

Head-to-toe gold jewelry is a must-have.

Animal prints are another must-have, especially leopard, tiger or any other big cat.

And the hair ? Either swept into a towering bun (a la Pamela Anderson) or teased for lots of volume.

Similar to the return of furs, Gen Z has its own take on the maximalist approach.

It's not about having the most expensive outfit, Kayla Trivieri told Harpers Bazaar. On the contrary, she says, it is an energy, an aura. It’s about being very avant-garde and bold.

Lesson: Gen Z is rejecting understated luxury in favor of a louder look, but that has less to do with wealth and more to do with difference. Trust is essential for this demographic, and brands that help them achieve this (profitably) will win.

