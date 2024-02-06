Fashion
What's Behind the Mafia Trend and What It Means for Fashion and Beauty Brands
The Sopranos turns 25 this year, and the mob lady with big hair, fur coats, animal prints, and lots of gold jewelry is back and trending on TikTok.
While HBO denies having anything to do with this trend, The Sopranos likely has something to do with it as Gen Z seeks to recreate the iconic looks of characters like Carmela Soprano and Adriana La Cerva.
Like any TikTok trend, the mafia aesthetic probably won't stick around for too long. But there are lasting lessons for brands.
What's yours is mine: The cyclical nature of fashion and beauty is nothing new, but as each generation rediscovers trends from the past, they find ways to add their own unique touch to looks.
Take some fur. Once a status symbol for the wealthy, wearing fur has become a controversial move as some consumers oppose animal cruelty.
But now, driven in part by the Mafia Wives aesthetic, fur is booming, but with a Gen Z twist.
Fast fashion companies are capitalizing on the trend with faux fur clothing that gives consumers a luxurious look at a lower cost, while second-hand retailers are also offering this look at a lower cost, using the eco-friendly model to entice consumers to buy real fur. without the guilt.
- Searches and social interest for Zara's faux fur jackets and similar products increased 212.7% year-over-year, according to Trendalytics data cited by CNN.
- When vintage e-commerce retailer The Sil partnered with Edwards-Lowell Furs to host an online auction of used coats, the first batch of furs sold out within minutes, the company told CNN. founder and CEO of The Sil, Natalie Bloomingdale.
Although fur was once synonymous with luxury, fast fashion brands are currently well-positioned to sell on affordability and as a suitable alternative, Kayla Marci, senior retail analyst at analytics firm Edited, told CNN .
Lesson: Whatever the trend, you can be sure that Gen Z will look to fast fashion and the resale market to make it their own. We expect sales from online fashion resale platforms to grow 4.5% to $13.68 billion this year, driven by Gen Z's desire for second-hand clothing.
Go big or go home: After years of perfecting the without makeup Look, consumers are changing direction, sporting smokey eyes, dark lipsticks and heavy contouring.
Personally, I'm really excited to take a break from the clean girl aesthetic. I was so bored, said Sarah Tanno, global creative director of Haus Labs. The mafia woman's aesthetic has a sense of indifferent glamor. I think it's trendy because women like to feel powerful and glamorous.
Inspired by consumers seeking bolder looks, beauty brands are launching new products with more pigmented formulas, like Charlotte Tilbury's new Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks, by Allure. Contouring sticks are also returning to shelves.
And for consumers who don't want to splurge, there's a dupe for every luxury brand product.
Beyond beauty, the maximalist approach applies to all aspects of the Mob Wife trend.
- Head-to-toe gold jewelry is a must-have.
- Animal prints are another must-have, especially leopard, tiger or any other big cat.
- And the hair ? Either swept into a towering bun (a la Pamela Anderson) or teased for lots of volume.
Similar to the return of furs, Gen Z has its own take on the maximalist approach.
It's not about having the most expensive outfit, Kayla Trivieri told Harpers Bazaar. On the contrary, she says, it is an energy, an aura. It’s about being very avant-garde and bold.
Lesson: Gen Z is rejecting understated luxury in favor of a louder look, but that has less to do with wealth and more to do with difference. Trust is essential for this demographic, and brands that help them achieve this (profitably) will win.
This was originally featured in the Retail Daily newsletter. For more retail news, stats and trends, subscribe here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.insiderintelligence.com/content/what-s-behind-mob-wife-trend-what-means-fashion-beauty-brands
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What's Behind the Mafia Trend and What It Means for Fashion and Beauty Brands
- Xi Jinping set to discuss China's stock market with financial regulators
- Election in Indonesia: the four-fingered salute and how Jokowi promoted its spread
- World War II veteran in Minnesota hangs out with Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg
- Google agrees to pay $350 million in settlement in security breach lawsuit
- The city of Mfskok was rocked by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake
- The creation of the Bollywood campaign
- Tennis: Men's season opens with seismic Duke Upset, Women's Narrowly Fall at Georgia Tech
- She didn't want her sister to wear her prom dress, but mom completely remade it » TwistedSifter
- Film review: Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days” is sublime
- How can I copy only the values and paste them into a new Google Sheet using Apps Script?
- MP CM meets PM Modi ahead of February 11 visit to Jhabua