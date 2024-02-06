Inside Bethann Hardison's fight to diversify the fashion industry

In February, Econ Extra Crédit monitors “The invisible beauty” a documentary portrait of fashion industry pioneer Bethann Hardison. This week, Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio shares his thoughts on the film.

Invisible Beauty is a gift. For the low price of admission to digital streaming, we get to witness the presence of a social justice activist who has worked for decades to bring positive change to not just one company, but an entire industry.

Bethann Hardison modeled on the runway and in high fashion magazines before starting a successful agency to represent diverse models, including black superstars.Naomi CampbellAndTyson Beckford.

Throughout this month, we'll explore some economic lessons found in the film, including how the end of the Cold War affected the fashion industry. But the film spends more time exploring a cultural force outside the realm of mainstream economics: the woman that is Bethann Hardison and the sheer will she possesses to effect change.

For decades, mostly white fashion industry decision-makers had it in their minds that putting black models on covers wouldn't sell magazines or clothes. The film includes moments where discrimination is direct and unapologetic. Agents recount conversations with clients who loudly declared that they would not hire black people as models because they did not want their clothes to become a symbol of wealth for African Americans.

Hardison was a changemaker who fought against this type of prejudice. But the film shows how quickly progress can regress: what's fashionable one year is fashionable the next, including the acceptance of black models. So even after closing her agency, Hardison found herself drawn to the fashion world for accountability, such as when she teamed up with Franca Sozzani, then editor-in-chief of Italian Vogue,produce a successful all-black issue of the magazine.

This milestone did not occur in distant decades of history. This is not the time when Jackie Robinson was breaking what was then called the color barrier in baseball. This issue of Italian Vogue was released in the summer of 2008, shortly before the United States elected its first black president.

In 2013, Hardison created the Diversity Coalition and convinced influential players in the fashion industry to join. The coalition criticized some of the biggest and most influential brands for failing to live up to their diversity narratives. Many, the film says, continued to use only one black model on the catwalk, sometimes none. I was struck by the parallels between Bethann Hardison's work and the clever tactics ofShawn Fain, the innovative leader of the United Auto Workers unionwho led the simultaneous strike against three major automakers last year.

Invisible Beauty is largely an autobiography as Hardison co-directs the film with Frédéric Tcheng. But there are critical moments. Although Hardison is regarded for her warmth and mentorship by many famous names in the fashion world, her relationship with her son is uneven. In the film, Kadeem Hardison, who rose to fame asDwayne Wayne in NBC's A Different World, repeatedly becomes irritated by his mother's intransigent comments. For her part, Bethann Hardison doesn't seem willing to water down her interactions with her son. These are some of the most uncomfortable moments included in the documentary.

I hope you will join us and watch this inspiring and eye-opening film.

Invisible Beauty is available forstream on Hulu,with a subscription. You can also buy or rent the film atMain video,Apple TV+AndYoutube.