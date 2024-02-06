Dakota Johnson reveals her Madame Web dress at the Vogue ball





Dakota Johnson wore a character-inspired dress Madame Web At Vogue Brazil ball. The actor officially joined the Spiderverse when Madame Web hits theaters on February 14. The film follows a woman named Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who discovers she is clairvoyant after a near-death experience. By participating in Vogue Brazil Ball in Rio de Janeiro, the 34-year-old Fifty shades of Grey The star donned a sheer Annies Ibiza dress adorned with crystals and web-like details. Johnson posted a notice on his Instagram revealing that the back was as sheer as the front, with the actor opting to wear a nude bodysuit underneath the dress. According to the brand, the dress is a custom version of their Cobweb mini dress, and its sparkling crystals are meant to look like dewdrops on a spider's web in the morning sun. The actor reportedly accessorized her look with a matching, hand-beaded sheer black veil, which cascaded over her shoulders and back to reveal a huge spider web design on the back. She also opted to go mostly jewelry-free, except for a spider-shaped ring. She wore her long brown hair in loose, tousled waves, and sported full eyelashes, a soft blush, and a berry lip. With his spiderweb dress, it appears the actor is establishing his own way of dressing and turning heads as the film's press tour picks up. She joins Margot Robbie, whose barbie press tour outfits reportedly even spawned a book dedicated to them, and fellow Spiderverse actor Zendaya, who wore a spiderweb-patterned Valentino dress that Zendaya wore to the Los Angeles premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home in 2021. At the time, the latter paired the look with a couture eye mask, a nod to the masked heroes frequently found in comic books. At the beginning of Madame Web press tour, Johnson kicked off with a much more casual look for a Jan. 31 photoshoot in London. She wore a plunging black Versace skirt set, teamed with elegant black kitten heels and silver hoop earrings. On the filming process, Johnson said Variety that it was a crazy experience, she told the outlet in January. I don't think it's something you can be prepared for going into something like this, but I've learned so much. It's a completely different way of making films.

