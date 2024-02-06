Meghan Markle's 100,000 wedding dress: hidden details, rare photos and the fascinating story behind it





Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle broke the mold when it came to her wedding day, from her minimal makeup to her rebellious second wedding dress. Let's go back to May 2018, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, before celebrating with friends and family, including famous faces like Elton John and Idris Elba at Frogmore House. For years, fans had only seen official photos from the couple's wedding, but they have released more intimate photos and details in recent years through their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry's book Spare. WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share never-before-seen wedding photos for Netflix docuseries Take a look at everything you need to know about Meghan's two wedding dresses, her borrowed wedding tiara that she almost didn't wear and more. Discreet wedding morning © Getty Meghan spent the night before her royal wedding at Cliveden House with her mother Doria Ragland. She was remarkably calm considering she admitted she didn't see her finished wedding dress “until the morning of” her big day. Sharing a glimpse of her “chill” breakfast the morning of her wedding, her makeup artist Daniel Martin said on Good Morning America: “We had breakfast. Guy, her dog, was with us. We were playing with him .It was a very cool morning. He topped off her flawless complexion with a subtle base that allowed her freckles to shine through, while hairstylist Serge Normant styled her hair into an effortlessly undone low bun with face-framing strands curled away from her face. The wedding dress ©Photo: Getty Images The Duchess' wedding dress was first revealed as she got out of the car at St George's Chapel before joining King Charles to walk the final part of the aisle. Designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, the Suits alum's dress featured a boat neckline, a fitted bodice that highlighted her slim waist and three-quarter length sleeves. It perfectly embodied her “effortless American style,” said the designer, who described the finished dress as: “Not too feminine, but not really minimal either.” The cost © WPA Swimming Pool Meghan is believed to have personally shelled out $100,000 for her hand-stitched wedding dress, just as the Princess of Wales did for her Alexander McQueen dress in 2011. Hidden details © Getty Following the tradition of including “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” Meghan previously explained in the 2018 documentary Queen of the World that she had a special piece of blue fabric hidden inside her dress. “Somewhere in here, there's a piece of blue fabric sewn inside. That was my blue thing,” she said. “This is the fabric of the dress I wore on our first date.” Claire later said Vanity Fair it was a “blue gingham tile”, adding: “We basically sewed it into the hem of the wedding dress, so she was the only one who knew it was there.” British designer © Getty Rumors ran rampant after Meghan announced her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, with many wondering which British designer would have the honor and responsibility of making the royal wedding dress. “It is truly an honor to have had the opportunity to collaborate closely with Meghan Markle on such a remarkable occasion. We wanted to create a timeless piece that would showcase the iconic codes of Givenchy throughout its history, while conveying modernity through clean lines and clean cuts,” said Clare Waight Keller. “In contrast, the delicate floral beauty of the veil was a vision Meghan and I shared, a special gesture embracing the flora of the Commonwealth, sweeping up the circumference of the silk tulle.” Sentimental wedding veil © WPA Swimming Pool With a plain wedding dress, Meghan allowed herself to choose a more complex veil. The five-metre-long silk tulle creation featured a border of hand-embroidered flowers in silk thread and organza which took 3,900 people to create. Speaking about the meaningful flowers, she said in the ITV documentary Queen Of The World: “It was important to me, especially now that I'm part of the royal family, to have all 53 Commonwealth countries incorporated. And I knew that This would be a fun surprise for my current husband – he didn't know! He was truly over the moon to find out I would make this choice for our day together, and I think other family members had a similar reaction. Givenchy also revealed that there were wheat crops to symbolize love and charity, as well as a California poppy to represent Meghan's birthplace, and a winter sweet, which was the flower that grew in Harry and Meghan's private garden at their Kensington Palace home. The fashion house said: “Each flower was worked flat, in three dimensions to create a unique and delicate design. Workers spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing and washing their hands every thirty minutes to keep the tulle and threads impeccable.” Borrowed Tiara © Getty The veil, worn by Jessica Mulroney's sons and pages Brian and John, was secured in the bride's hair with the sparkling Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara, on loan from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan later admitted that she chose the tiara during a private meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, after initially planning to wear the bridal tiara of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. Harry wrote in Spare: “My aunts asked me if Meg would like to wear my mother's clothes. [tiara]. We were both touched. Meg then spent hours and hours with her dress designer, getting the veil to match the tiara, giving it a similar scalloped edge. “Shortly before the wedding, however, Granny contacted us. She offered us access to her collection of tiaras. She even invited us to Buckingham Palace to try them on,” he continued, stating that after trying on several, they decided the diamond tiara was “apparently made for Meg.” The bride later described it as “so clean and simple”, which matched her vision of her “incredibly timeless” wedding dress designed by Clare, she said during its exhibition at Windsor Castle. Modern accessories © Getty Meghan's sparkling accessories aren't limited to her headpiece. She added stunning Cartier diamond studs to her ears and paired her diamond engagement ring with a classic Welsh gold wedding band from Clogau St David's mine. For the evening reception, the Duchess also wore her late mother-in-law's aquamarine ring. Meghan Markle's wedding shoes Hidden beneath the fabric panels of her royal wedding dress were Meghan's pointed Givenchy heels. She then swapped them out for custom-made Aquazzurra heels that featured a pale blue sole. Second wedding dress She wore a Stella McCartney dress with a controversial halterneck and open back that exposed her sculpted shoulders. “I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design,” McCartney told WWD. “It was truly one of the most humbling moments of my life. career.” Famous guests ©Netflix After an outfit change, Meghan headed to her wedding reception to celebrate with guests including David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Serena Williams. Private reception ©Netflix The couple were photographed dancing at their wedding reception and watching fireworks over the lake, sharing a better look at the bride's stunning second wedding dress. LOOK:Princess Beatrice Wears Colorful Sneakers and Sparkling Dress for Her Private Wedding Afterparty

