Jessica Simpson wore a gothic red dress to a Grammys party





The 2024 Grammys were a feast for the eyes (and ears) between the star-studded guest list, impressive performances (looking at you Miley Cyrus), and a parade of jaw-dropping red carpet looks. While some of the biggest names in music gathered in the Crypto.com Arena, dozens of other stars headed to the viewings and after-parties, including Jessica Simpson, who looked red-hot in a dress bright red goth-glam.

On Sunday evening, the singer and fashion mogul arrived at the Hollywood Palladium for the Jam for Janie viewing party presented by Live Nation. For the occasion, Simpson wore a crimson-colored column dress with lace sleeves, a high neckline and a large cutout on the chest. The same sheer fabric covered the dress's strapless-style top and studded cutouts at the hips.

In terms of accessories, Simpson added a dazzling silver cross necklace to match the emo aesthetic of the dress and a handful of coordinating chunky rings. She finished the look with a long, shimmering silver manicure, a black smoky eye and a glossy beige lip. Her blonde hair was styled in the middle with beachy waves.

Getty Images







Her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, and her husband Evan Ross joined Jessica at the event. The sisters posed for photos together once inside, and Jessica even snuck into a photo with Ashlee and Ross.

For her part, Ashlee took a different approach to the gothcore trend in a shimmering black high-neck dress with exposed seams and a mermaid-style skirt. Her red hair was tied into a bun, except for a few strands framing her face. Her jewelry also coordinated with Jessica's and included silver cross-shaped drop earrings.

Although the sisters weren't nominated for any awards at tonight's ceremony, Jessica recently revealed new music in an interview with E!. “I'm not nervous at all, but if you asked me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was scared,” she said in August. “But now I know exactly what I want.”

“I’m building my own platform,” she continued. “I'm doing it for the first time like I would without a label telling me I have to do this song or bring in this producer. It's all me.”

Ashlee also hinted at the possibility of creating new music in an interview with Sugar Pop. She said her daughter Jagger's love of her old records made her want to get back into the studio. “I’m inspired by the fact that my daughter is so inspired by my old albums,” she said. “I'm itching and I'm very ready”



