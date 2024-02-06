Louis Vuitton, Dior and Kenzo: Paris Fashion Week FW24 reviews





Here, compiled for easy reference, are our reviews of the fall/winter 2024 men's shows from Paris Fashion Week. No dream is ever too big, and the Louis Vuitton Mens FW24 show fully believes in this philosophy. Read the full review here. The beauty of couture and the tactility of modern menswear converged once again at the Dior Men Winter 2024 show. This time, it owes its flamboyance to the theatricality of ballet, an obvious stylistic match for the romantic designer that is notably Jones. Read the full review here. The colder seasons don't stop the Hermès man from moving. For fall-winter 2024, the house imagines a wardrobe for men with places to be and things to do. A sense of lightness and playfulness emanates from Vronique Nichanian's vision of menswear. In Hermès' take on casual wear and workwear, silhouettes were presented cleanly and without clutter. Translucent parkas display layers underneath like candy wrappers; the diamonds and gradients of the knits looked like wild, organic and fluid bouquets. As a specialist leather House, the use of deerskin, lambskin and calfskin in peacoats and jackets emphasizes functionality rather than simply expressing luxury. At a glance, these pieces were designed for travel beyond meeting rooms and airport VIP lounges. At nightfall, the Hermesman sparkles in the moonlight like a cluster of stars. Dressed in narrow pants, high-collared shirts and slim blazers in shiny mohair canvas and iridescent fabric evoke a spirit of irreverence. For dancing, he prefers smooth crocodile leather boots, because the light bounces off each scale like a disco ball in the dark. When the time comes, you evolve to the rhythm of the seasons. Two things usually happen after a breakup: we either look for a kick-ass rebound or we embark on a journey of self-discovery. As a studio-led collection, Givenchy's first show since the departure of Matthew M. Williams as creative director demonstrates a sense of introspection and gentle observation of its roots. For a brand that has gone through two creative directors in the past six years, perhaps a palate cleanser is deemed crucial before making a fresh start. Rather than noble interpretations of house codes, FW24 seduces with an air of restraint to free itself from old flames. Opening the show with Hubert de Givenchy's work uniform, a boxy, collarless blouse evokes the idea of ​​a fresh start. No longer brooding, the Givenchyman sports shrunken silhouettes and carries himself with modesty and his newfound elegance that doesn't involve layering outerwear over bare torsos. Looks included chandelier-trimmed slim-fit pants and breezy turtlenecks worn under fitted outerwear, all paired with thin-soled mules and loafers. Gone is the severity, make way for tenderness worn in the form of scarves printed with trompe-l'oeil braid. Arms tucked under the cape-style sleeves of cropped bombers, coats and jackets eliminate the considered attitude of men's dressing and welcome a touch of femininity. Shearling-lined parkas and Pandora bags were seen alongside new iterations of the Voyou bag, now available in grained buffalo leather and velvety cowhide. And although paradoxical at first glance, showing restraint and nonchalance means coexisting in introspection and self-centering. As Givenchy finds new ground, returning to its origins and refraining from excessive effort is now a crucial act of self-preservation; as we have always seen. As KENZO by NIGO revisits brand quality between East and West, FW24 tests our appetite with a coalition of aesthetics, whether real or fantasy. Read the full review here. Berluti wants to be casual for Fall/Winter 2024 but not without imbuing it with its signatures. Read the full review here. Once you have finished this story, clickhere to catch up with our February 2024 issue. RELATED ARTICLES

