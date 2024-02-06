New Orleans men's basketball dominates HCU in stellar performance, 84-58





Next game: at Texas A&M-Commerce 02/10/2024 | 13 hours ESPN+ NASH 106.1 FM February 10 (Saturday) / 1 p.m. has Texas A&M-Commerce History NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana. – New Orleans men's basketball (8-15, 3-7 SLC) earned a dominating victory (84-58) over HCU at Lakefront Arena on Monday night, improving to 17-8 against the Huskies . The Privateers took the lead with a torrid start, building an 11-4 lead in less than three minutes, thanks to outstanding performances from three players who finished in double figures ( Jordan Johnson , Khaleb Wilson-Rouse , and Turk Vincent). Although the Huskies closed the gap on several occasions, Vincent's first of four dunks sparked an impressive 18-6 run for the home team, leading them into halftime. New Orleans stifled HCU, limiting them to eight field goals, including just one three-pointer, and forcing ten turnovers. The second half saw the Privateers accelerate even more, increasing their lead to as many as 30 points, with most of the buckets coming in the paint and in transition. In a mirror image of the first half, New Orleans held HCU to just 31% shooting, allowing just 10 field goals. The Silver and Blue were efficient on all fronts, especially on the defensive end, outscoring HCU 41-37, forcing 15 turnovers and earning eight steals. Three Privateers scored in double figures, led by Johnson, who scored an impressive 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in his 11th game with 20 or more points. Veteran guard Wilson-Rouse followed closely with 16 points, six assists and three rebounds, marking his second straight game in double figures. The senior from Chicago, Illinois, also showed off his prowess from beyond the arc, going 4 of 8 from the field. Vincent rounded out the trio with 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, marking his fourth straight game in double figures. Carlos Hart finished on the verge of going over 10 points with nine points and seven rebounds. Dorian Booker also had an impressive outing scoring six points, scoring a career-high for the true freshman against a Division I opponent. FOLLOWING: The Privateers look forward to a two-game road swing with their first stop at TexasA&M Commerce this Saturday. The warning is set for 1 p.m. WE ARE YOUR KREWE For 54 seasons, Privateer student-athletes have had the unique experience of carrying New Orleans on their chest. Like the city itself, our sports teams have been fueled by resilience, courage and the unquenchable desire to win. Our city also hosts the largest celebration in the country every year. And just like a Mardi Gras parade team, we are connected to our community by pride, tradition, a culture of acceptance and ultimately our commitment to showing that New Orleans is a world-class city to live, learn , play and work. We invite you to become more involved with the only university that truly represents New Orleans all day, every day. Join #NOLAsTeam, we are your Krewe!

