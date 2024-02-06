Grammys 2024: The Best Celebrity Fashion





Celebrities and singers appeared in luxuriously loud outfits at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. Early highlights of the evening included E! Live From the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox, who looked lovely in a fiery vintage Comme des Garons number, and Janelle Monae in a black Giorgio Armani dress, both sporting the dominant colors of the evening. Elsewhere on the trend front, Coco Jones took the chainmail look into the mermaidcore arena in a shimmering Celia Kritharioti dress in sheer seafoam and sequins, and Ella Balinska sent commenters into a tizzy with their fitted and transparent corset look from Dolce & Gabbana. Although they've been more or less absent from this year's biggest red carpet events, cutouts have made a comeback in some very important looks, including Kat Graham's immaculate Stéphane Rolland gown and Dua's off-the-shoulder gown Lipa made to measure by Courrges. Other red carpet moments sure to have people talking include Miley Cyrus, who made jaws drop in a mesh Maison Margiela design with Barbarella-inspired hair, and Taylor Swift in a custom white Schiaparelli gown worn with black opera gloves. Check out our favorite looks from the 2024 Grammy Awards.



Taylor Swift in a custom Schiaparelli Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty



What's black and white and chic everywhere? Taylor Swift on the 2024 Grammys red carpet. Swift's custom Schiaparelli gown offered Old Hollywood sartorial drama while her accessories, including layered necklaces and velvet opera gloves, kept the look fresh and modern.



Miley Cyrus in Maison Margiela Getty Images



Miley Cryus' Grammys look was genre-bending gold. Her hair was coded for country music stars while her boldly barely-there Maison Margiela top seemed pulled from ancient Egypt. The result: we live for the Cleopatra aesthetic of the land of Cyrus.



Niecy Nash in Marc Bouwer Getty Images



Niecy Nash's gold and silver Marc Bouwer look wasn't just a mixed metal delight. It also featured the most creative and compelling take on tonight's opera glove trend and delivered cyberpunk chic and big gauntlet energy in equal measure.



Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Versace Getty Images



Our jaws are still on the floor as we process the fact that Olivia Rodrigo's Versace dress is older than her. The floor-length, archival cream piece, studded with blush pink rhinestones, served up a sparkling vintage vibe. Bulgari jewelry added sparkle to her timeless look.



Janelle Mone in Giorgio Armani Privé Combining two major red carpet trends, rosettes and liquid micro-sequin texture, Janelle Mone's Giorgio Armani Priv strapless dress fits you like a glove. Her accessories, including her exquisite choker necklace, gave the look an elegant and refined feel.



Kat Graham in Stéphane Rolland Couture Getty Images



Kate Graham's Stéphane Rolland Couture dress was all about clean lines, sharp angles, and a major cutout moment. From the cape to the structured shoulders and ivory opera gloves, there was a lot to love about this mega-watt look — including her Sterling Forever jewelry.



Dua Lipa in custom jewelry by Courrges and Tiffany & Co. Getty Images



Dua Lipa sparkled in a custom Courrges sequin dress and Tiffany & Co jewelry. Just as evocative of this season's chainmail and micro-fringe runway trends, Dua Lipa's look also featured eye-catching cutouts and you'll miss it at the star's hips and semi-sheer bell sleeves.



Laverne Cox in vintage Comme des Garons and U Los Angeles jewelry Getty Images



Cox delved once again into the designer archives for her 2024 Grammys look. Her vintage Comme des Garons had the same structure and shine as her Emmys outfit, a vintage Thierry Mugler dress, in an all-new evocative silhouette.



Ella Balinska in Dolce & Gabbana Getty Images



Ella Balinska opted for a structured, sheer look straight out of the Dolce & Gabbana 2024 Ready-to-Wear show. The visible boning of her dress served to enhance the long lines of an already leggy look.



Victoria Mont in Versace Getty Images



Victoria Mont is another star who has taken the soft route. Her soft brown Versace dress combined visible boning and sheer panels with dramatic draping and an elegant train for a look that was both elegant and intricate. She completed the look with rose gold Bulgari jewelry.



Coco Jones in Celia Kritharioti and Swarovski x Skims body chain Getty Images



Iridescence is difficult to achieve, but Coco Jones' Celia Kritharioti dress managed to be just as sheer and sparkly. Jones' look was delicately adorned with a raised body chain with a mega-carat gem that balanced out her look beautifully.



Jordin Sparks in Zigman Getty Images



While there was no shortage of structured silhouettes on the 2024 Grammys red carpet, there was something special about Jordin Sparks' Zigman look. The contrast between the bodycon dress itself and the shiny corset on the bust made us think twice.



Billie Eilish in Chrome Hearts Getty Images



Are Billie Eilish's Willy Chavarria button-down shirt and accompanying suit pants the epitome of genre-bending street cool? Absolutely. That said, we have Eilish's Chrome Hearts Bomber Jacket with Barbie details.



Fantasia Barrino in Cong Tri Frazer Harrison/Getty



While we spotted quite a few pairs of sheer gloves on the Grammy red carpet, Fantasia Barrino's sequin-striped pair stole the show. Not only are these works of art in themselves, but they also enhanced the movements and swirls of similar beads on her Cong Trigown to great effect.



Gracie Abrams in Chanel Couture Getty Images



The Best New Artist nominee showed up on the red carpet in a black, nude Chanel look and was joined by her famous parents on the red carpet. Flaunting such a major look so early in her career is surely a telltale sign of her future fashion dominance.



Halle Bailey in Gucci Getty Images



The Little Mermaid herself looks stunning in sheer flesh-tone silk tulle adorned with crystal beads and fringe designed by Sabato De Sarno for Gucci. Her plunging neckline was accentuated by a crystal lariat necklace.



Lana Del Rey as Vivienne Westwood Getty Images



Gothic doll dresses will never be the same after Lana Del Rey appeared in a sheer lace black dress with puffed sleeves and matching bow gloves. While it may seem prim on paper, the look had just the right amount of edge.



Doja Cat is Dilara Findikoglu Getty Images



Doja Cat left onlookers in awe as she walked the red carpet in a practically nude dress by avant-garde designer Dilara Findikoglu. The sheerness of her dress was the perfect way to show off her impressive splatter of tattoos.



Coi Leray in Saint Laurent Getty Images



Leray looked spectacularly sultry in an archival Saint Laurent long-sleeved bodysuit with sheer tights and sheer tights. Diamond earrings and a sparkling watch from Jacob & Co. complete the look.



Lainey Wilson in Balmain and Pomellato Getty Images



The “Heart Like a Truck” singer managed to combine her country roots with French tailoring in what Lainey described as a “Johnny Cash”-inspired ensemble. A wide-brimmed gaucho hat was the perfect accessory for this country crooner's look.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.instyle.com/grammys-2024-best-fashion-8558409 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos