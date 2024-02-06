Fashion at the Grammys: the “new romantics”





In addition to surprise performances from Tracy Chapman and Joni Mitchell (in a way his first performance at the Grammys?!), on 2024 Grammy Awards took place without incident. The stars' stylists, however, all seem to have been inspired by the same seasonal theme: romance. We're talking vintage, we're talking a little goth, we're talking soft fabrics and flowing lines on sparkling dresses. Let's break it down. Taylor Swift



Swift is no stranger to the romantic aesthetic, she could even be credited with the resurgence of the term with her song “New Romantics” from the album. 1989in which she compares herself and her friends to the writers and artists of the original Romantic movement of the early 1800s – a movement that, in reaction to the Enlightenment, “emphasized the individual, the subjective…the personal, the spontaneous, the emotional”, a set of words that could also describe the canon of Swift. (And if you're shouting “Taylor Swift doesn't know anything about literature and art!” You're dead wrong. Swift is nothing but a high-achieving English student.) She was not (and never will be) nominated for 1989However, she was nominated and won Best Album for Midnights. Midnights, like most of Swift's albums, is quite romantic, but it and all the imagery surrounding it was very firmly inspired by the 1970s, while her nighttime outfit – a Schiaparelli dress paired with Lorrain Schwartz jewelry – gave a gothic look in old Hollywood or maybe a dark university? Which made sense when she gave her acceptance speech and announcement his new album, The Department of Tortured Poetsreleased April 19. Miley Cyrus



Cyrus succeeded several outfit changes all night, but my favorite by far was this sparkly brown number from Gucci, complete with matching handbag and feathers. She won best record and pop solo performance for “Flowers,” a song about abandoning traditional romantic norms in favor of — and I hate this word but it's true — self-love. The combination of the shimmering dress(es) and the windswept bouffant reminded me of Klimt's famous painting, “Judith and the Head of Holofernes,” painted in 1901. Lana Del Rey



Although Del Rey didn't take home any awards, she led the charge when it came to the evening's aesthetic, nodding to the flirtatious trend with bows in her hair, on her hands and feet. Do I like the look? Yes. Do I like this for the Grammys? No, but casual style is Lana's thing, and she wears it well. It's chic for widowers. It looks like it belongs in a Capote novel. Olivia Rodrigo



Appropriately building on the “Vampire” concept, Rodrigo's red carpet and stage looks were both on-theme. I mean, what's more romantic than a simple red dress and a red lip? But the beat-up white vintage Versace was perhaps my favorite dress of the evening, immediately evoking Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn's potion of post-eternal youth. Death suits him.

Cat Doja



Doja is one of my favorite fashionistas for her fearless theatricality and commitment, and this dress from Dilara Fndkolu is no different. It's romantic for obvious reasons, both structured and relaxed, leaving little to the imagination, but the coolest part of the whole look? Glasses. I can just imagine the conversation between her and her stylist: “I want to look like a librarian who traveled back in time and became a lady-in-waiting to Marie Antoinette,” or something like that. Honorable mentions:

boygenius



Because what's more romantic than a group of girls dressed to take you to the prom? Joni Mitchell



Behold: the inventor of romantic desire in her celestial velvet attire.

