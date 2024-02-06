Taylor Swift dazzles in $18,000 dress with a nod to the past for Grammy afterparty





Taylor Swift was reportedly in a good mood after collecting two more Grammys to add to her burgeoning collection and she was clearly in a mood to celebrate after attending a glitzy afterparty. Taylor Swift shows unprecedented kindness towards Lana Del Rey at the Grammys The 34-year-old woman joined her friends Ed Sheeran, Ice Spice and Sabrina Carpenter heading towards a post-Grammys gathering – and she arrived in an unforgettable outfit. Having chosen a corseted Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown for the ceremony, Swift had another ensemble waiting for her before attending the party. She arrived at the after-hours event in an $18,000 Valentino midi dress, elevating the style of her recent outfits that were more modest. The expensive dress features gold and silver sequins from top to bottom, as well as an A-line skirt and thin straps, and it was hard not to notice Swift as she glowed in the darkness of the night among her peers. Some will notice how much it resembles one of Swift's famous looks during her “Speak Now” tour in 2011. On that occasion, she wore a champagne dress from the same fashion brand, and it was an evolution of her previous outfit. A successful evening for Swift Swift added two more awards to her collection, bringing her total to 14 awards, after winning in the categories of Best Pop Vocal Performance and Album of the Year. By winning the latter, she became the first artist to win this award four times. And the 'Cruel Summer' star also made the surprise announcement that she has a new album, 'Tortured Poets Department,' which will be released on April 19 after making the surprise announcement by accepting it. Grammys at the 2024 awards ceremony. Multiple versions of the album will be available for purchase, including CD, cassette, vinyl and digital album. According to his website, there will be 16 songs on the album and a bonus track called “The Manuscript.”

