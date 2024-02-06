Gap Inc. names Zac Posen creative director

Gap Inc. has entrusted its creative destiny in the hands of Zac Posen, named executive vice president and creative director of the American retail chain which also owns Old Navy, Athleta and Banana Republic.

Posen, 43, will join the U.S. retailer's leadership team and serve as a cultural curator and creative partner to CEO Richard Dickson, the company announced Monday. He will also serve as Chief Creative Officer of Old Navy, where he will lead design, merchandising and marketing, reporting to Haio Barbeito, President and CEO of the Old Navy brand.

His appointment marks the first time Gap Inc. has hired a portfolio-level creative lead and is the first hire of a fashion insider since Armani alumnus Patrick Robinson left his post as chief designer of the Gap brand in 2011.

In Posen, Dickson said he saw a combination of cultural knowledge and technical skills that would help Gap get back on track.

Zac's combination of technical design, creativity and pop culture awareness will lend itself really well to Gap Inc.'s future projects, Dickson told BoF in an exclusive interview ahead of the announcement. [His] the creativity supported by Gaps' talent and infrastructure will be an incredible asset to us.

For fashion industry observers, however, Posen might be a puzzling choice. Much like Gap himself, it's been years since the former prodigy inhabited the cultural zeitgeist.

Posen came to the forefront of the fashion scene when he was in his early twenties. A native of New York, he studied at Parsons and later at Central Saint Martins. In London, his talent was spotted by none other than Naomi Campbell; the model would become the first of many famous women Posen would dress over the course of his career, cementing his name as a red carpet mainstay.

While Posen was known for his fantastical dresses with feminine silhouettes, he also cultivated a personal celebrity. He embraced Instagram, his current follower count exceeds 2 million, and between 2012 and 2018 he was a judge on Project Runway. He regularly attended the Met Gala alongside his muses, and in 2017 he was the subject of a documentary, House of Z, which examined the developments in his career.

By then, his label's relevance was waning. His fate was linked to the decline of high-end American department stores such as Barneys, which stocked his collections. In late 2019, days after Barneys was sold at a bankruptcy auction to licensing company Authentic Brands Group and announced it would close its stores, Posens' board of directors said its brand would also close its doors. The label's majority owner, Ron Burkle of private equity firm Yucaipa Companies, had been shopping the brand for months. The following year, Zac Posen's name and intellectual property were sold to licensor Centric Brands.

Sales experience

While Posen's most visible work has focused in Hollywood, his most recent public work involved designing costumes for a scene in the television series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, he already had experience designing for a struggling shopping center. Between 2014 and 2020, Posen served as creative director of women's fashion at Brooks Brothers. This experience was not enough to save the brand, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and was bought by ABG; Unlike Barneys, it continues to operate as a retailer. Posen has also designed capsule collections for Davids Bridal and uniforms for Delta Airlines.

Zac is very smart and he's not going to come in and design cocktail dresses, said fashion consultant Robert Burke, who was an executive at Bergdorf Goodman when the brand began marketing the Posens brand. What Gap gets with Zac is a solid, grounded talent, but also someone who understands the importance of marketing and positioning a brand.

The gap challenges may even dwarf those of Brooks Brothers. The retail empire has undergone multiple turnaround efforts under CEOs, none of whom have been able to halt the company's declining sales. His last attempt at cultural relevance, a collaboration with Yeezy, was marred by behind-the-scenes tensions and a product that confused Gap's core customers, before ending abruptly in September 2022. Another expected partnership with the new designer Yorker Telfar Clemens did not materialize. .

The company's other brands are also struggling. Athleta and Old Navy, bright spots for many years, are at a standstill. A refresh at Banana Republic was received positively by some fashion insiders, but also did not noticeably revitalize the brand's financial performance.

Dickson is betting that Posen's role as a long-term employee rather than collaborator will have more impact in orchestrating a renaissance, particularly at Old Navy.

I think you'll start to see a lot of new but heritage-inspired approaches, and much cleaner, more concise communication coming from our brands with a revised aesthetic, he said. These are all ingredients of what we call brand reinvigoration. Today there is no miracle solution that can solve all the problems.