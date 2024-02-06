Boston's Follow Suit Mentorship Program Inspires Young Men 'One Suit at a Time'





BOSTON – Anthony Thompson loves sharing his life experiences with young men in Boston. The fashion mentor wanted to give back to his community, so he started “Do the same“. “When I talk to a young man and I put him in front of me, I talk to myself. I am that same young man of 14 years old in this chair as I tell him about the pitfalls and the mistakes he can make “Thompson told WBZ. “We always say when you look good, you feel good, you're going to act good. So it's always about dressing for success.” The 7-9 week workshop uses the promise of a free custom-made suit to point kids in the right direction. “Unfortunately, a lot of them, the first time they put on a costume, go to a funeral and it's because of some sort of gang violence or some sort of tragedy suffered by another young man “Thompson said. Young men learn about trial, but they also learn about healthy relationships and financial literacy. When they finished, that's when Gilbert White from The third personalized clothes between. “I really enjoy teaching young men the different parts of a suit, because a lot of them don't know, but we just use language. So when they go to the stores they'll know more later in life, they'll be able to just talk about it,” White told WBZ. These are steps in a positive direction that ultimately make young adults feel better about themselves and their outlook. “They just change. You send them to the back, they come in wearing sweatpants, and then they come back and they start standing even straighter,” White said. Young men wearing their new suits from Anthony Thompson's “Follow Suit” mentoring program in Boston. Anthony Thompson

“Once they go through all the stages of the workshops, they are all onboard with the idea and they are so excited to receive their costumes. They act like idiots when they receive the costumes and it makes me heartbreaking. I feel so blessed to be able to have the opportunity to do this for them,” Thompson said. For more information, visit his website. More from CBS News Levan Reid Levan Reid is a reporter for WBZ This Morning. He is also a veteran sports reporter for WBZ-TV.

