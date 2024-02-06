Can AI continue this legacy of fashion designers?

Editor's note: This article was originally published by TheFashion businessCNN editorial partner





CNN

—



At 78, Norma Kamali is not ready to retire. But the celebrated New York designer is starting to think about how the business she built from the ground up and has run for more than 50 years will continue when she retires.

Typically, this type of succession planning involves preparing the right leaders to take creative oversight of the business and move it forward. Kamalis' plan is to develop an AI version of herself to support them.

For months, she has been working with AI agency Maison Meta to create a personalized tool capable of generating new designs based on her creative DNA from text prompts. They fed thousands of images from the brand's archives into the model, teaching it the essence of its style.

The intention is not for the machine to replace human designers. Kamali believes that AI has its limits and will require people with original ideas to get the most out of it. Instead, the hope is that when the day comes when she's no longer here, her team will still be able to tap into her creativity as if she were.

The model is going to start to really be uploading my brain, so that when I train other people here to follow what I've done, the legacy of the company can literally continue and continue, he said. -she declared. I have the advantage because it's 56 years of content and there's only one designer. He did not have different identities. There was no such confusion. It's very exciting. This makes my business very valuable in a way that no one would have thought of before.

Kamali isn't just chasing the tech industry's latest buzzword. Her enthusiasm for technology dates back to the 1960s, when she worked on an early computer, the Univac, as an employee of Northwest Airlines. Since then, she has been interested in technology and looking for ways to use it in her business. A few years ago, she started thinking about AI after working on a fashion game tied to a line she designed for Walmart. Today, generative AI offers new possibilities.

The arrival of technology on the fashion scene has sparked a rush by brands and retailers to find uses for that. They're experimenting with AI to write product descriptions and power chatbots, while designers like Collina Strada's creative director Hillary Taymour and Julius Juul from the Danish label Héliot Émile are turning to image-generating AI to push their creative boundaries. To ensure it retains their signature aesthetics and doesn't just spit out generic designs, they train the AI ​​on past collections. Kamali is perhaps the first to do so in such depth and with the aim of continuing her legacy.

For a founder-led brand like his, succession is a vital issue. Many companies defined by their founders like Helmut Lang and Ann Demeulemeester struggled after their departures.

AI offers a new, albeit unconventional, way to achieve this, or at least attempt to do so. How well this works, or if it can work at all, remains to be seen.

The limitation of AI is that it can process data, but can it dream? said Alice Bouleau, a partner at Sterling International, an executive search firm that works in fashion and luxury goods. Yes, of course, you can preserve the archives and have a billion alternatives to things you've done before. But can you guess what you should do next for a brand? This is where I am most skeptical.

Still, some brands might consider this option, Bouleau said, if they want to maintain their current course with few changes.

When Birch helps brands prepare for life after a founder, the talent search for a successor begins well in advance. Ideally, the future heir, in Birch's words, is able to work alongside them for a year or two while they are prepared to take over.

Preparing an AI system works a little differently.

Maison Meta worked with the Kamalis archive team to gather and prepare the footage needed to train the AI, which Maison Meta says uses the open source Stable Diffusion XL model as a basis, combined with another tool open source called Fooocus for which she customized the work. Because there are so many images, they go by categories, starting with swimsuits, one of Kamalis' specialties.

As part of the process, Maison Meta spoke to Kamali about her workflow and how she would like to communicate with the AI. Images should be tagged with keywords, such as cut type, fabric, and any other important details. So when Kamali later types a text prompt, she understands what it's asking and can produce a corresponding image. The tagged images are fed into the AI ​​model to train it. In the case of Kamalis swimsuits alone, there were around 10,000 images.

It took us about a month to get to the right point, said Cyril Foiret, founder and creative director of Maison Meta. The training itself is quite cumbersome because large machines are required. To produce batches of 1,500 (or) 2,000 images, approximately seven hours of training are required. Then you have to do tests. You see what the results are. And then after that you move on to the next one.

Kamali also had demands that posed challenges. For example, she wanted a single, consistent avatar to appear on the generated swimsuit models, rather than having a different avatar with a different body every time she entered a prompt. Foiret said they basically had to develop a mini AI model just for this.

It wasn't too easy, he said. It also took about a month for her to be proven right.

Once they finish training the AI ​​on all the different product categories, they will combine everything into a master model. The whole system runs from a Foiret computer set up in Kamalis' office, so it's secure, rather than running it on the cloud.

Kamali first wants to use AI to design a swimsuit collection. But it's still a work in progress, raw and raw, as she called it, and she's trying to figure out how it will fit into the business. She believes this will ultimately transform the way the business can operate.

I keep thinking of it as this baby learning to walk, but it's this genius at the same time, Kamali said. I agree with that. I'm learning and experimenting and every day I'm going to discover how I integrate it into the future of the company.

Kamali first considered training her own AI after crossing paths with an e-commerce company that wanted the AI ​​to do all of its design. As Kamali said, he wanted to upload his brain. She said no, but the idea of ​​doing something similar for her own business stuck. Last year, she contacted Maison Meta, which was making a name for itself through projects such as organizing the first AI Fashion Week with Revolve.

Maison Meta was already working on a concept it called future vintage, according to Nima Abbasi, a partner in the company. What if you could take all the work of a designer like Vivienne Westwood, who died in 2022, and use it to build a data set that would enable new creations in her mind? There could also be other uses.

A private equity firm or an investor who wants to buy a dormant brand and reinvent it without paying a designer to go and design the clothes, we can help them see the future of the brand from a design perspective without them have to do it. actually go and make the investment, Abbasi said.

Of course, there are qualities offered by a founder that cannot be replicated by AI. They establish a culture for their company and give purpose to their employees and the product, noted Bouleau of Sterling International. When they leave, the company will still need a strategic thinker who can provide that.

AI can't tell you why this brand is that brand. What is the reason for this product? she says.

Designers also evolve with the times, she added. A business can stagnate if it is too focused on the past.

Kamali said that if his company wants to use AI, it needs to produce ideas that combine what it has done in the past into something unique and innovative. She has her own reservations about the AI's capabilities.

When a designer designs a collection, it must have a soul, she says. Sometimes I feel like AI designs are soulless.

Kamali, who is a pattern maker, believes that any design should have a strong connection with pattern. She doesn't yet know exactly how they'll accomplish this with AI designs, and she's still determining which parts of the company will be trained to use her AI system. It may not just be the design team. (Some companies are working on AI tools that can generate models, but they are not open source and integrating the technology into Maison Metas' custom AI would be a whole new challenge.)

Regardless, Kamali believes human creativity will remain indispensable. She emphasized that human originality is different from AI.

There are some things that AI won't replace, she said. But AI will offer new opportunities that we will not be able to resist.

Editor's note: This article was originally published by TheFashion businessCNN editorial partner