Debuts, returns and events to watch

The AW24 women's fashion week season is quickly approaching, and with so many debutants and returners on the agenda, it's shaping up to be an exciting time for the industry. Before we dive into the upcoming calendars, FashionUnited has rounded up all the information you need to prepare for what's ahead.

New York: February 9 to 14

Beginnings

Ludovic de Saint Sernin, February 11: Nearly a year after leaving his post as creative director of Ann Demeulemeester, Ludovic de Saint Sernin will make his international debut for his eponymous brand.

Cllas, February 10: Derek Lam will debut under Italian brand Cllas, with his first collection aiming to reinforce a recognizable brand identity through distinctive silhouettes across all categories.

Others: Bishme Cromartie, Colleen Allen, Jane Wade and Meruert Tolegen

Returnees

Puma, February 8: A year after its last NYFW, sportswear brand Puma is planning a reboot that will celebrate the revival of its 1999 Mostro sneaker.

Tommy Hilfiger, February 9: Tommy Hilfiger will make a return this season, with a showcase that it says would reflect a modern expression of Classic American Cool and involve a re-exploration of the brand's original preppy roots.

Thom Browne, February 14: CFDA President Thom Browne will be returning home after appearing in Paris to close out NYFW on his final day.

Others: Monse Lafayette 148 and Libertin

Special events

National Geographic, February 10: Ahead of its upcoming female-led docuseries Queens, National Geographic will debut at NYFW with an immersive show highlighting matriarchal animal themes while championing emerging creators.

Of Wells : As part of the relaunch of Spanish brands, Delopozo will attend New York Fashion Week with an appointment-only presentation to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

London: February 16 to 20

Beginnings

FitFlop x Roksanda, February 17: Shortly after unveiling a refreshed brand image, footwear brand FitFlop is now set to launch a collaboration with LFW regular Roksanda, with a collection designed by a joint in-house team and which will extend beyond of the current season.

Returnees

Dunhill, February 16: After a brief hiatus, with the last show taking place in 2020, Dunhill is preparing to return to LFW with an intimate show to celebrate the arrival of its new creative director Simon Holloway, with the event also coinciding with the brand's 130th anniversary .

Special events

Ukrainian Fashion Week, February 10: Ukrainian Fashion Week, now in its third edition, will once again organize a joint show during LFW, this time bringing together Tamar Keburia, JAmemme and Gasanova, who will each exhibit their FW24/25 collections.

1664 White: As part of London's city-wide celebration programme, headline sponsor 1664 Blanc will host an experience at Selfridges where a program in the retailer's cinema will see industry veterans and pioneers speak with various conferences.

Milan: February 20 to 26

Beginnings

Sagaboi, February 22: After his debut in menswear during the fall-winter 2023 season, Geoff Cooper will bring his young Caribbean-inspired brand to Milan this year, where he is expected to continue to build on the fusion of his Trinidadian heritage with West Indian culture .

Todd, February 23: There will therefore also be a change at the Italian leather brand, where former Bottega Veneta designer Matteo Tamburini will also make his debut after his appointment at the helm in December.

Blumarine, February 23: This season will see the debut of Walter Chiapponi as creative director of Blumarine, a role he took on after leaving Tods earlier last year.

February 25: However, a new name on the line-up is London-based and former LFW regular Feben, who will be heading to Milan with support from Dolce & Gabbana.

Returnees

Marni, February 23: Among those returning to the line-up is Marni, which had briefly stepped away from the Milan calendar to hold shows in Paris, Tokyo and New York as part of a wider initiative to bring the brand closer to global customers entire.

Paris: from February 26 to March 5

Beginnings

Rochas, February 28: The new creative director of Rochas, Alessandro Vigilante, should redefine the identity of the house while instilling new codes for his debut this season.

Chloe, February 29: Chemena Kamali will make her debut this season as artistic director of Chlo, a brand with which she already had links after having been a designer before a stint at Saint Laurent.

Alexander McQueen, March 2: Following the departure of Sarah Burton, the brand's long-time creative director, Alexander McQueen will enter a new era under the direction of its new boss, Sen McGirr, who swapped his position with Ann Demeulemeester to take the helm of the British brand .

Summer, March 5: After a previous exhibition at a special event at Dover Street Market last season, new brand Zomer will invade Paris this year, with a collection designed by founders Daniel Aitouganov and Dazed Digitals Imruh Asha.

Returnees

Lacoste, March 5: More than two years after its previous PFW show for the Spring/Summer 2022 season, Lacoste will return to the City of Lights under the creative direction of its lead designer Pelagia Kolotourus, who made her debut with the brand during New York Fashion Week Last year.

Off-White, February 29: After missing the last few seasons, Off-White will return to the Parisian scene with a mixed show called Black by Popular Demand, marking the third presentation under the creative direction of Ibrahim Kamara.

Special events

Louis Vuitton, March 5: This season will mark Nicolas Ghesquire's 10th anniversary as creative director of women's fashion at Louis Vuitton and will see the French luxury house return to its usual spot to close out the week. Ahead of the occasion, Ghesquire reflected on his time with the brand on his social media, building excitement and anticipation for the upcoming show.