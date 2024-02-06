Rakuten Returns to New York Fashion Week, Unlocking Special Access and Cash Back on Runway Looks from Top Designers





Exclusive pieces of Prabal Gurung, Sergio HudsonPatBO and Diotima will be available right off the catwalk with exclusive cashback offers on Rakuten SAN FRANCISCO, February 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Rakuten , the leading shopping platform offering cash back and rewards, returns to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) to help savvy shoppers first, exclusively purchase coveted runway items from top designers and with incredible cash back savings. In addition to offering an exclusive pre-sale on a selection of items from Prabal Gurung, Sergio HudsonPatBO and Diotima, Rakuten partners with a famous stylist Erin Walsh to create head-to-toe designer outfits inspired by the latest trends, all with high 10% cash back for a limited time. VIP access for Rakuten members to designer looks

Creators Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Patricia Bonaldi (PatBO), and Rachel Scott (Diotima) is offering hand-picked items from its runway shows for an exclusive pre-sale on Rakuten, giving members first access to hero pieces before they become available at retailers. These items will be revealed in their respective NYFW shows and made available immediately afterwards, via February 23, with 10% cash back. Rakuten members can also shop the entire current designer collection and receive 10% cash back on their purchases from the start of NYFW on From February 9 to February 23. “Building on the excitement of last season’s partnership, Rakuten is once again meeting fashion lovers where we know they are most captivated: New York Fashion Week,” said Vicki Wagner McRae, senior vice president of brand, creative and communications at Rakuten. “At a time when shoppers are incentivized to purchase quality, investment pieces, Rakuten makes this moment even more exciting by giving them an edge by helping them purchase pieces from their favorite designers before anyone else and with a amazing cash back offer that makes shopping even more enjoyable. rewarding experience.” Celebrity stylist Erin Walsh picks out the top trends and her designer picks

For NYFW, Rakuten Partners with Celebrity Stylist Erin Walsh to translate runway trends into wearable, fun, personality-filled outfits – from “street chic” brunch cuts to “white layered” evening looks. Look for Erin's trending reports on Rakuten's social channels throughout NYFW. Members can shop Erin's picks and more, all with 10% cash back, from over 40 designers and retailers during the return of Rakuten's “Wear the Runway” shopping event, February 12-14. Participating retailers and designers will include alice + olivia, Bergdorf Goodman, COS, Moda Operandi, Neiman MarcusShopbop, Theory and many others. Rakuten x Black in Fashion (BIFC) Consulting

As part of its ongoing partnership with the Black in Fashion Council (BIFC) to help Black designers grow and grow their businesses, Rakuten also sponsors the Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showrooms at NYFW. Visit Rakuten.com/f/nyfw to purchase exclusive items from Prabal GurungPatBO, Sergio Hudsonand Diotima, see stylist Erin Walsh product selections and get 10% cash back on purchases of some of your favorite designer brands during the “Wear the Runway” shopping event. Follow Rakuten Instagram And Tic Tac for content and updates from New York Fashion Week. About Rakuten

Rakuten is a leading shopping platform that offers cash back on purchases from all your favorite brands. By partnering with thousands of brands in clothing, health & beauty, dining, grocery, travel, on-demand, subscription boxes and more, Rakuten helps members save and get more on their daily purchases. Since its founding in 1999, Rakuten has grown into the largest and most rewarding shopping experience, and its members have won $4.6 billion in Cash Back just for shopping via Rakuten. For more information, visit Rakuten.com . Rakuten is a registered trademark of Rakuten Group, Inc., registered in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. 2024 Ebates Performance Marketing, Inc. Contact:

Alex Leon

[email protected] SOURCE Rakuten Rewards

